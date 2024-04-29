24 Hilarious Tweets From The Week Because Humor Makes Everythinggg Better
"The NBA should have jeans night. I wanna see how good they play in jeans." —@calebsynan
Hello, world! I hope April treated you well — and if not, well, April showers bring May flowers? And, if you're in need of a pick-me-up, I scoured the pits, corners, and crevices of Twitter for all the funniest moments from the last week.
1.
I’m on a flight in US and an old lady has caused confusion, hilarity and then amazement as the crew expected her to be an infant. She is actually 101 and the computer can’t handle an age that high so just put her down as a 1 year old on the manifest. She laughed it off. Legend.— Joe Tidy (@joetidy) April 24, 2024
2.
my landlord has such a beautiful mind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tZiRpeD1zp— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 25, 2024
3.
we been hearing "boys will be boys" since we started walking on this earth. You'll be alright. Suck it up bubba https://t.co/76lhomxUwD— Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) April 24, 2024
4.
high school food here is awesome. hasn’t changed a bit. No other time or situation where you’d House chicken wings a pint of chocolate milk Skyrim bread roll and green goo all in under half an hour. And then go learn about the civil rights movement from a football coach. https://t.co/xVmD1Y7Ry8— jake (@jakebrodes) April 26, 2024
5.
imagine going through your first breakup and you have to join a Teams meeting in 7 minutes https://t.co/CHeQ1lNoFa— Maizie ⭐️ (@postboob) April 22, 2024
6.
Me at McDonald’s, age 4 https://t.co/kJU6HcnV8Y— Brendan Taz Cannon (@jazzwithtaz) April 26, 2024
7.
The NBA should have jeans night. I wanna see how good they play in jeans— Caleb Synan (@calebsynan) April 26, 2024
8.
another chilling story from creepy dot org https://t.co/sEL5WSUXb9— 𖨆 📖 (@nothervois) April 22, 2024
9.
I’ve officially rescheduled my wedding to 2026… such a difficult decision but it’s for the best due to due my schedule and the current climate. It will also give me more time to find the person I’m marrying so I guess it works out.— B 💋 (@raysofberry) April 23, 2024
10.
11.
grabbing dinner w ur friend is like omg these fries r epic. also I cried myself to sleep last night. Can u pass the ketchup. You won’t believe who’s crawled back into my DMs. Are are you down to try this new spot tom? I hate him. The weather was so nice today— 💡 (@NourFarouk1) April 28, 2024
12.
every single time i use my oven my i remember that story of the girl being over at a guy’s house and him baking something for her and saving “i hate this part” before sticking his bare hands in to pull it out— brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) April 28, 2024
13.
Ticketmaster be like:— greg (@greg16676935420) April 28, 2024
Concert ticket: $50
Venue fee: $26.10
Access fee: $14.28
Paperless transaction fee: $7.23
Convenience fee: $17.24
Fee fee: 6.23
Fee Fi Fo Fum fee: $9.23
Because we can fee: $8.12
Another dollar won’t hurt fee: $1
14.
Hey friends. I’m okay but a little shaken up. This morning, my car started spinning in circles before coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road. When I got out to see what happened, I found this. pic.twitter.com/uAxSL2noSQ— Lindsay Fickas (@lindsayfickas) April 23, 2024
15.
one of the funniest tweets on this app pic.twitter.com/ZnW0WJoXub— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) April 23, 2024
16.
Doctor: your body has run out of magnesium— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 25, 2024
Me: 0mg
17.
i thought it was bouta go down 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xo3bU4zB2a— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) April 23, 2024
18.
feel bad for laughing, feel worse for taking a photo, but here we are and there it goes pic.twitter.com/kMwZETmqBp— Natalie V Dávila (@natalievdavila) April 23, 2024
19.
who’s car is this pic.twitter.com/suARECebzB— captain brian (@quebecween) April 24, 2024
20.
My employee just told me he loved me while getting off the phone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 it got so damn quiet. Then he apologized and was like “I just got off the phone with my wife…please don’t send me to HR” 😂😂😂😂😂😂— WeOutchea (@WeOutcheaAgain) April 26, 2024
21.
Noticed that my cola was looking particularly crispy at dinner tonight, so I took some time to try and capture the perfect photo despite the disdain it elicited from my companions at the table. The life of an artist is a lonely one. pic.twitter.com/yKvIHFwqzF— Ones Bitten Twice Shy :) (@sabatonfan69) April 26, 2024
22.
When a cat runs to the fridge every time it opens, a sign is necessary pic.twitter.com/iNOgZBquom— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) April 22, 2024
23.
My 91yo grandma just told me that she got a scam call from someone pretending to be me and needing money and at the end they said a cheque would be fine and she said “And who should I make it out to, since you’re obviously not Aaron” and they hung up on her.— Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) April 26, 2024
What a legend.
24.
his bob got so much movement 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PsMDC0ZIOV— mallewi. (@mallewi) April 22, 2024
