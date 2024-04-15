28 Funny Tweets From The Week Because Life's But One Verrrry Funny Joke
Hello, welcome. I'm back with your version of this:
considering deleting twitter and having my friend recap the timeline for me like it’s the daily paper pic.twitter.com/2jhPYm7tL9— yasmin (@ycsm1n) April 9, 2024
Sadly, this version is digitized, but hopefully, it saves you time from scrolling for all the funny tweets from the week! Let's get right into 'em:
My coworkers have a chronic gossiping problem and today they decided that I would be the topic of discussion😃. What a big mistake because unfortunately for them, I was behind the door and I’ve been waiting for this day LMAOOOO.— . (@JulianaAneko) April 9, 2024
bout to have the best sleep of my life pic.twitter.com/O1EcUIW6hd— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) April 10, 2024
Five year plan? I just wake up every day and see what the vibes are.— Cali (@calidaysay) April 10, 2024
If you feel like your life is bad just remember you're not on LinkedIn making posts that start with "I'm Deloitted to announce..."— 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞 🕊️ (@carbdiem) April 11, 2024
I will never forget the time that I helped interview a man for a job opening and when he was asked what he would contribute to the team he said “probably snacks”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) April 10, 2024
Do celebrities get diarrhea? Can’t imagine Zendaya experiencing what I’m going through right now— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 13, 2024
they were getting in the way of her having a sugar daddy so i understand https://t.co/r9cA1bZW7E— jojo (@helllojojo) April 11, 2024
And? They deserved it https://t.co/cGcyj4eS8h— Gleek of the Week Pod (@GOTWpod) April 11, 2024
gossip girl is the perfect background show when ur home alone bc it’s like ok there are girls gossiping here. i’m safe— chase (@_chase_____) April 13, 2024
I be sitting at a bar thinking I look like a bad bitch whole time I’m hunching my back— bex (@defnotbex) April 11, 2024
it is horrible when your birthday is over like now i’m just a civilian— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 12, 2024
I already know ima have them forehead wrinkles when I get older because I be PERPLEXED.— Niccoya ☆ (@niccoyat) April 13, 2024
pandas have huge teeth, bite force of a lion, gigantic sharp claws, and the strength of any other bear. yet they choose to be silly. the power in that.— Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) April 13, 2024
Lost my Thesaurus. Gutted. Really gutted. Like absolutely gutted.— Ed (@eddo75) April 9, 2024
So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs.— Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024
I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp
Millennials preparing for the 37th once in a lifetime event in the last 5 years pic.twitter.com/k9LoUwrXBZ— Don Johnson (@DonMiami3) April 13, 2024
not the meteor just hit 😭😭😭 https://t.co/52G5Cu11pJ— king 🇨🇩 (@HigherThanHoney) April 10, 2024
I think the funniest shit ever is when you wake up a snoring person and tell them “You gotta stop.” like they can control it. 😭— 𝒩𝑜𝓉𝓉𝓎 🧚🏾 (@nottydesignss) April 14, 2024
this is like if the president stopped going to the white house https://t.co/Yt7gOVhsoE— rob (@jezfrompeepshow) April 14, 2024
me driving the idgaf bus pic.twitter.com/g5lYUp1fva— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) April 14, 2024