28 Funny Tweets From The Week Because Life's But One Verrrry Funny Joke

1.

My coworkers have a chronic gossiping problem and today they decided that I would be the topic of discussion😃. What a big mistake because unfortunately for them, I was behind the door and I’ve been waiting for this day LMAOOOO.

— . (@JulianaAneko) April 9, 2024
2.

ymao (yapping my ass off)

— logan🍊 (@lilgeminibby) April 10, 2024
3.

bout to have the best sleep of my life pic.twitter.com/O1EcUIW6hd

— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) April 10, 2024
4.

Five year plan? I just wake up every day and see what the vibes are.

— Cali (@calidaysay) April 10, 2024
5.

If you feel like your life is bad just remember you're not on LinkedIn making posts that start with "I'm Deloitted to announce..."

— 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞 🕊️🩶 (@carbdiem) April 11, 2024
6.

I will never forget the time that I helped interview a man for a job opening and when he was asked what he would contribute to the team he said “probably snacks”

— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) April 10, 2024
7.

Zendaya poses on red carpet in a striped sleeveless dress with feather details and white heels
8.

Do celebrities get diarrhea? Can’t imagine Zendaya experiencing what I’m going through right now

— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 13, 2024
9.

they were getting in the way of her having a sugar daddy so i understand https://t.co/r9cA1bZW7E

— jojo (@helllojojo) April 11, 2024
10.

And? They deserved it https://t.co/cGcyj4eS8h

— Gleek of the Week Pod (@GOTWpod) April 11, 2024
11.

gossip girl is the perfect background show when ur home alone bc it’s like ok there are girls gossiping here. i’m safe

— chase (@_chase_____) April 13, 2024
12.

I be sitting at a bar thinking I look like a bad bitch whole time I’m hunching my back

— bex (@defnotbex) April 11, 2024
13.

it is horrible when your birthday is over like now i’m just a civilian

— charlie (@chunkbardey) April 12, 2024
14.

I already know ima have them forehead wrinkles when I get older because I be PERPLEXED.

— Niccoya ☆ (@niccoyat) April 13, 2024
15.

pandas have huge teeth, bite force of a lion, gigantic sharp claws, and the strength of any other bear. yet they choose to be silly. the power in that.

— Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) April 13, 2024
16.

Lost my Thesaurus. Gutted. Really gutted. Like absolutely gutted.

— Ed (@eddo75) April 9, 2024
17.

So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs.

I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp

— Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024
18.

pic.twitter.com/nFt3Z4S3Yq

— Orwell & Goode | $TREN (@OrwellNGoode) April 13, 2024
19.

Millennials preparing for the 37th once in a lifetime event in the last 5 years pic.twitter.com/k9LoUwrXBZ

— Don Johnson (@DonMiami3) April 13, 2024
20.

Screenshot of a Twitter post with humorous edited reactions to a fictional tweet from a character named Marge Simpson
21.

not the meteor just hit 😭😭😭 https://t.co/52G5Cu11pJ

— king 🪿🇨🇩 (@HigherThanHoney) April 10, 2024
22.

Person holding a large &quot;FIVE GUYS&quot; sign at night on a street
23.

I think the funniest shit ever is when you wake up a snoring person and tell them “You gotta stop.” like they can control it. 😭

— 𝒩𝑜𝓉𝓉𝓎 🧚🏾 (@nottydesignss) April 14, 2024
24.

this is like if the president stopped going to the white house https://t.co/Yt7gOVhsoE

— rob (@jezfrompeepshow) April 14, 2024
25.

me driving the idgaf bus pic.twitter.com/g5lYUp1fva

— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) April 14, 2024
