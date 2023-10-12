    An Extremely Random Photo Of Eric Stonestreet From "Modern Family" Is Going Viral, So Here Are All The Best Memes

    Someone explain to me why this meme is so freakin' funny.

    Alana Valko
    If you've spent any time on the Internet, particularly Twitter (now known as X) in the past two weeks, you've probably come across this photo of Kevin James:

    Promotional portrait of American actor and comedian Kevin James in costume as the character Doug Heffernan as he poses with his hands in his pockets on the set of the television sitcom &#x27;The King of Queens,&#x27; in the late 1990s
    Some may say it's been meme'd to extinction by now, but honestly, I'm not sick of it yet.

    And now, well, there's a new sheriff in town. This quirky little photo of Eric Stonestreet (aka Cameron Tucker from Modern Family) posing like a schoolgirl has completely taken over my timeline:

    Eric Stonestreet posing as his character Cameron Tucker for Modern Family images. Cameron is smiling and holding his clasped hands in front of his body as he leans on one leg
    Anyways, let's just get right into it before another random sitcom character pops up:

    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    Eric Stonestreet posing as his character Cameron Tucker for Modern Family images; meme&#x27;d to say &quot;my friend thinks your cute&quot;
    14.

    15.

    16.

    Eric Stonestreet posing as his character Cameron Tucker for Modern Family images; meme&#x27;d to say &quot;me after I accidentally overshared to my coworkers to fill an awkward silence&quot;
    17. And lastly...

