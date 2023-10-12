Browse links
Someone explain to me why this meme is so freakin' funny.
me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4— grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023
waiting for the cashier to notice me after I screw up the self check out again pic.twitter.com/Q1jxAWbUyg— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 8, 2023
how i feel after an old lady calls me darling pic.twitter.com/w3zVoZ80ys— yasmin (@ycsm1n) October 3, 2023
me when the support act at a gig makes eye contact with me but i don’t know any of the words pic.twitter.com/9pLQqw5Vfy— ava (@tpwkkava) October 6, 2023
Me looking at the flight attendant while she passes out snacks so she sees I’m awake and doesn’t forget to give me a little bag of pretzels pic.twitter.com/XgNJDIO3jJ— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) October 6, 2023
me at age 8 waking my mom up at 3 a.m. to tell her I randomly threw up pic.twitter.com/RUWgSkCquP— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 6, 2023
Me when my number gets called at the deli counter pic.twitter.com/4BnI72POve— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 6, 2023
me telling my high school girlfriend we should wait pic.twitter.com/7aIx7ItgWE— John Wascavage (@JohnWascavage) October 7, 2023
me standing in line, waiting for the barista to look my way so i can order a matcha latte pic.twitter.com/yxtrZthFx0— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 5, 2023
me at the function pretending like the alcohol ain’t kicking my ass pic.twitter.com/Az1jd4UnHZ— sara ❄️ (@sxrxx__) October 7, 2023
me waiting for the bartender to look at me so i can order my drink pic.twitter.com/r7JqRsXNPc— logan 🥤 (@Kermeq) October 5, 2023
me waiting by my managers desk to ask her a question when she’s currently talking to someone else pic.twitter.com/feg3D3ng1u— gabaghoul ♡ (@gabby_frost) October 5, 2023
Me when someone tries my dish at a potluck and says “Omg, who made this?? 😋” pic.twitter.com/pst96bRiOb— che🖤 (@drawntosenia) October 9, 2023
They’re looking for a third pic.twitter.com/EP5Pe7X03D— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 8, 2023