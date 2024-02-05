4.

"Hometown pride. For those of you who have visited Busch Gardens Williamsburg, you’ve walked through those 'old' towns thinking it’s more fairy tale than reality. Not until I actually visited Bavaria did I realize that those places are real, and the people who live there actually take pride in their village and keep them sparkling. I was in awe when I saw a shopkeeper sweeping the sidewalk and gutter in front of his shop. I had never seen that before. As I’ve gotten older and visited more small towns (I’m from the Washington, DC, area), I’ve encountered this occasionally, but not often."