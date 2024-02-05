1. "Public bathrooms in Europe tend to have longer stall doors that don't leave those huge gaps where you can see people's shoes. It provides more privacy."
2. "I'm jealous of the job security. In the EU, there are certain rules employers must comply with for terminations, including advance notice. There is also a works council process in some cases that employers must comply with before layoffs can take place. In the US, they can pretty much terminate you the same day, in many cases."
3. "Public baths and saunas for the community tend not to be wildly expensive in Europe."
4. "Hometown pride. For those of you who have visited Busch Gardens Williamsburg, you’ve walked through those 'old' towns thinking it’s more fairy tale than reality. Not until I actually visited Bavaria did I realize that those places are real, and the people who live there actually take pride in their village and keep them sparkling. I was in awe when I saw a shopkeeper sweeping the sidewalk and gutter in front of his shop. I had never seen that before. As I’ve gotten older and visited more small towns (I’m from the Washington, DC, area), I’ve encountered this occasionally, but not often."
5. "The chocolate is so much better. I've been to Europe a few times, and I'm always so impressed."
6. "Bidets are a luxury. I used them in Italy, and I really wish we had them here in America."
7. "As a Chinese American, I envy the depth and variety of European cuisine and food culture. It's so uniquely enlightening when you find similar cooking methods and recipes that were organically developed by cultures that have never met."
9. "The amount of time off from work in most European countries is incredible. In the US we get two, maybe three weeks of vacation off and 5 to 10 sick days. I would love those five weeks off in the UK or six weeks off in France."
10. "Quality cheeses, cured meats, and bread are expensive In the US, but in Europe, you can get them for a couple of euros."
—Kim