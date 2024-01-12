Skip To Content
    Europeans Are Sharing The Everyday Things America Has That They Are Suuuuuper Jealous Of, And It Was Unexpected

    "America has fresh air. It’s illegal in America to smoke in restaurants for example."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently Reddit user u/Prof_XdR asked European Redditors, "What do Americans have every day that you see as a luxury?"

    kid eating pizza in a limo
    20th Century Fox

    The answers they shared really surprised me. Here are the most popular American things that Europeans wish they had more of:

    1. "For some people, the size of your homes in places like Utah and Texas. There's a dedicated room for everything. Kids playroom that isn't the living room or the kid's bedroom, walk-in pantry room, a laundry room, and more."

    u/mcnunu

    large mansion with a convertible outside
    Paramount Pictures

    2. "Free use of public bathrooms. Using them in Europe usually costs .50 cents to a full Euro."

    u/New_Midnight6134

    3. "You can pretty much choose to live in any climate you like when you live in the USA and still be in the same country. You like four seasons? Move to the Northeast. You like humid ocean climate? Move to Seattle. You like dry warm weather? Move to Los Angeles. You like deserts? Move to Arizona. You like warm and humid weather? move to the Southeast. As a German who loves warm weather, I am always jealous because of those options. If I wanted to try to move somewhere warm I would have to move to a new country and learn Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, French, Greek, or other southern European languages."

    u/DachauPrince

    4. "Free refills at restaurants."

    5. "Europeans cannot comprehend how much better American vented clothes dryers are. There is a reason nobody in the US line dries their clothes. American dryers dry everything perfectly at low temperatures, unlike ventless dryers which just kinda heat the clothes up. The dryer in the average American home is better than the ones in European laundromats."

    —u/notyourproblem1

    people doing laundry at a laundromat
    NBC

    6. "Air conditioning. Americans pump it all summer long."

    u/Meeeeehhhh

    7. "More disability access. I can go to any place — theatre, store, office, school, whatever — with confidence that I'll be able to navigate fine in my wheelchair, and they'll have ramps and/or elevators."

    —u/5AgainstRhodeIsland

    8. "Extensive national parks."

    u/livingfeelsachore

    9. "It used to be 24-hour stores and restaurants. That went away with covid."

    u/MikeDunleavySuperFan

    teens at a diner
    The CW

    10. "Being a consumer in the US is incredibly convenient. There's same-day or next-day free delivery on almost any item on Amazon. Most stores and restaurants are open seven days a week and you're able to return almost anything you buy for a full refund, no questions asked."

    —u/asuth

    11. "Apartment complex pools and the regular washing of the windows of high-rise buildings (it’s infrequent in Europe)."

    petrastales

    12. "Huge schools with labs and gyms and theaters."

    PckMan

    The CW

    13. "Big kitchens and big refrigerators and freezers. Even in my student apartment, we had a pretty good-sized kitchen. I was dating a Czech girl and her parents came to visit. When they went to my apartment for dinner, the mom was just amazed at the size of my fridge. They were amused when I dumped the scraps in the sink and turned on the garbage disposal. They’d heard about it but had never seen one."

    u/Granadafan

    14. "Backyards. I'd plant so many vegetables."

    Lanky-Truck6409

    cartoon gardening
    Fox

    15. "Real Mexican food. We have Mexican restaurants in my home country but the owners are usually not Mexican and it’s just not the same. Now, I’m living in Japan and it’s the same problem. Mexican food is so delicious."

    u/punpun_Osa

    16. "Fresh air. It’s illegal in America to smoke in restaurants for example."

    u/stacity

    17. And lastly, "I’m surprised no one has mentioned a nice shower. Not everywhere in Europe is the same but far too often showering is a chore instead of a relaxing experience."

    u/Workywork15

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

    Now I want Americans to tell me what everyday things Europeans have that you consider luxuries.