27 Times People Were Hired To Design Something And Definitely Should've Issued A Refund

1.
These random stairs in the middle of a hallway:
2.
The dumb placement of these flight attendant call buttons:
3.
This massive hotel key card that can't fit into a wallet:
4.
The location of this slide is great for children who like to get injured🙃:
5.
This sign that'll give you a migraine if you attempt to read it:
6.
These trash can labels that make sorting the trash confusing:
7.
This stove smacked right in the middle of the the room:
8.
This hotel directory that was printed on glass over a clear background, but was made unreadable by overhead spot lighting:
9.
This unsuccessful motivational poster in a doctor's office:
10.
These anti-privacy bathroom walls:
11.
These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:
12.
This gross and lazy draining system:
13.
This side-by-side urinal and unlockable sliding door:
14.
This offensive open-concept kitchen:
15.
This deathtrap — I mean staircase:
16.
This design of a woman with cartoonishly long arms:
17.
This ugly, awkward, and uncomfortable bathroom setup:
18.
This less-than-glorious hole between the bathroom stalls:
19.
This puzzle that's actually unsolvable:
20.
This balcony that's waaaaay too low:
21.
These crappy tie-dye socks:
22.
These apartment balconies that face the neighbors' balconies:
23.
This misleading staircase where the last two steps are higher than the rest:
24.
This house with a bunch of windows that looks like it's glitching:
25.
This bathtub that's just a tragic slip-and-fall accident waiting to happen:
26.
The message on this sign that should've been ordered differently:
27.
And lastly, this sidewalk a neighbor wanted to make "fancy" that turned out to be a slippery hazard: