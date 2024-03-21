"Only One Person Is Allowed To Be Sick At A Time" And 18 Other Really Stupid Rules That Strict Parents Actually Came Up With
"If I stayed home sick from school, I would have to stay home on the weekend because if I was 'too sick for school' on a Tuesday, then I would be 'too sick for anything' four days later on the weekend."
4."When I was 17, I went on a date with a 16-year-old girl who was new to my school. She had moved there from Northwest Arkansas. Her parents were really strict. When I showed up to our date, I was told that we'd be traveling in her parents' car. I had to sit in the front with her dad, and she sat in the back with her mom."
13."My dad had a rule that we couldn’t drink anything while we were eating dinner. We had to put our drinks in the middle of the dining table and couldn’t even have a sip until we finished all of the food on our plates."
