When people are in love, they find themselves doing things they never thought they would've done in a million years. One of those things might be moving to a country foreign to them so they can still be with their partner.
But sometimes taking such a big risk doesn't go well and people find themselves wishing they hadn't uprooted their whole life for one person. So if you've ever moved to another country for love and regretted it, I want to hear your story.
For example, maybe your longtime partner received a job opportunity in France that was only supposed to last a year so you decided to go with them. However, then they ended up wanting to stay permanently which caused issues in your relationship.
Or maybe you met your partner online and started a long-distance relationship because they lived in Japan. So you eventually moved there to be with them IRL, but you soon learned that you guys aren't compatible at all IRL, so you found yourself alone in a totally new country.
Or perhaps you lived your whole life in South Africa but you and your spouse moved to the United States to be closer to their family. However, you ended up being miserable because you had a difficult time making friends and were incredibly lonely.
Tell us why you regret moving to another country for love (or use this Google Form if you want to be anonymous). You could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post or video