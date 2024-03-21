Skip To Content
    15 Employers Whose Job Listings Are So Insulting, I’m Genuinely Fuming Right Now

    "Requirements: Willing and able to fully commit to this internship opportunity and the mandatory 16-week unpaid training period that precedes it."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This job listing that asked applicants to have over 20 years of experience but would only pay them $22 an hour tops:

    Job listing for a &quot;Manufacturing &amp;amp; Marketing Manager&quot; requiring 20+ years of experience, based in the US with remote work option. Details include salary and job type
    u/NameShortage / Via reddit.com

    2. This job listing that wanted applicants to have a PhD but also be willing to live on a 'ramen + instant coffee' salary:

    Text on a white background listing qualities for a job candidate, including passion for change and various technical degrees
    u/PrettyKitty129 / Via reddit.com

    3. This job listing looking for a maid for FIVE houses that paid UNDER minimum wage:

    Job ad seeking a housekeeper for 27 hours a week across 5 households, offering a monthly wage of 1,100 EUR
    u/Mission-Signature166 / Via reddit.com

    4. This job listing for a full-time nanny who would only be paid $70 a week:

    Job posting for a full-time nanny with desired experience in childcare for two young girls, offering a negotiable salary and potential for a permanent role
    u/qq2935924430 / Via reddit.com

    5. This job listing for an internship that would be paid AFTER four months of unpaid training:

    &quot;Willing and able to fully commit to this internship opportunity and the mandatory 16-week unpaid training that precedes it.&quot;
    u/anobakatachi / Via reddit.com

    6. This job listing looking for an experienced person but paid less than a dollar an hour:

    &quot;$0.10 to $0.50 /hr&quot;
    u/caroliner416 / Via reddit.com

    7. This job listing that was looking for someone to basically manage the whole business but with a starting pay of $10 an hour:

    Summarized text: Job ad for Sports Complex seeking individual for 30-50 hrs/week with various administrative duties, seasonal bonuses, key required skills
    u/ElMangosto / Via reddit.com
    Screenshot of a map with a highlighted area and a job advertisement including hourly rate details starting with $10
    u/NameShortage / Via reddit.com

    8. This job listing that those hired would have to pay for their certificate training AND go through unpaid training for a month:

    Application question highlighted asking about covering training costs and availability for a 4-6 week UNPAID training program
    u/ElMangosto / Via reddit.com

    9. This job listing for a babysitter with a lot of requirements and only a pay of $6.25:

    &quot;Starting pay would be $25 cash a day.&quot;
    u/conjoe1999 / Via reddit.com

    10. This job listing for a full-time job that paid $13,000 a year:

    Job posting for a &quot;Hiring Assistant&quot; position with salary info, skills required, and an &quot;Apply&quot; button visible
    u/Aidan11 / Via reddit.com

    11. This job listing looking for a senior level position but paying $10 an hour:

    &quot;We will pay $10 per hour&quot;
    u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com

    12. This job listing for an AI developer that offered no pay:

    Job ad seeking AI developer to incorporate emotions into chatbot, stressing expertise in AI and neural networks, no pay offered
    u/Letsaskyou / Via reddit.com

    13. This job listing that listed a ton of responsibilities for future hires but barely any money:

    &quot;$8.50 / hr&quot;
    u/ScrotumSam / Via reddit.com

    14. This job listing that was incredibly picky and stated that hired applicants would have to start working immediately:

    Job posting for construction and repair work with various requirements and experience details, including pay information
    u/overflowingsewing / Via reddit.com

    15. And lastly, this job listing for a photography gig that...didn't pay at all:

    &quot;In exchange for services, photographer will receive free promotion and marketing.&quot;
    u/DollaDollaCarlYall / Via reddit.com