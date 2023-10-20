39 Hysterical Things People Actually Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That I Never Want To Forget

"Happy National Boyfriend Day to the six-month situationship that derailed my life but will live on in my heart forever."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

We're more than halfway through ~spooky season~, but there have already been a ton of amazing jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without cackling like a witch. Enjoy!

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

Twitter: @tildawhirl

2.

Twitter: @InternetH0F

3.

Twitter: @Sadeee_x

4.

Twitter: @diamoore_

5.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @kmnclub

6.

Zeus / Twitter: @moxxwell

7.

Bravo / Twitter: @theaalimabdul

8.

NBC / Twitter: @wilcope4

9.

Twitter: @trulyraee

10.

Twitter: @S0UNDOFMETAL

11.

Variety / Twitter: @heyjaeee

12.

Twitter: @dylanali_

13.

Twitter: @midosommar

14.

VH1 / Twitter: @Spilling_The_T

15.

Bravo / Twitter: @ib_2cute

16.

Dimension Films / Twitter: @jimmyoutsold

17.

Twitter: @ashhhhhhole

18.

Twitter: @abbygov

19.

Sabrina Brier / tiktok.com / Twitter: @coreytimes

20.

Disney Channel / Twitter: @ThereGoTerry

21.

Twitter: @notdanilu

22.

Adult Swim / Twitter: @_benjvmins_

23.

Twitter: @kingeniola

24.

Twitter: @juul_survivor

25.

Twitter: @ihyomeo

26.

Fox / Twitter: @badbbyaera

27.

RuPaul / tiktok.com  / ://Twitter: @heyheedie

28.

Twitter: @aurasobright RuPaul / tiktok.com

29.

Bravo / Twitter: @kresnxk

30.

Twitter: @dolcemite

31.

VH1 / Twitter: @KensBestLyfe

32.

Twitter: @bklynb4by