    28 Infuriating Screenshots That Prove God Gives His Toughest Battles To People Working In The Food Service Industry

    Leaving a $6 tip on a $116 bill is just villainous.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

    a pile of restaurant bills
    u/Beanergriffin / Via reddit.com

    2. This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

    a messy restaurant table covered in blue sand
    u/fibbybob / Via reddit.com

    3. These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

    &quot;1st violation - you lose your tips for the day&quot;
    u/SourceIntelligent741 / Via reddit.com

    4. These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

    A notice from management to servers
    u/RabidHamster105 / Via reddit.com

    5. These baristas were literally forced to do emotional labor or they'd be fired:

    &quot;Your #1 priority as a barista is to create a warm and welcoming environment by getting to know our customers.&quot;
    Twitter: @srslyberserk / Via Twitter: @srslyberserk

    6. This server was left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:

    The receipt says &quot;Will be back and will ask for you&quot;
    u/pizzaninjaturtleseat / Via reddit.com

    7. This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:

    &quot;Vote no to make sure you don&#x27;t potentially impact your current benefits...&quot;
    u/Tylerdeanfilm / Via reddit.com

    8. This barista had to make this super complicated order:

    A lengthy order receipt
    u/Lone_loser31 / Via reddit.com

    9. This server was left a tip of a fake $1 million bill:

    a fake bill
    u/the_lord_bruno / Via reddit.com

    10. This server served a customer who super-spread his germs.

    Photo of a mess with a caption that says a customer sneezed 40 times without covering their mouth
    u/ArtisticPossum / Via reddit.com

    11. These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:

    A white chocolate mocha sauce that is in a brown bottle, making it indistinguishable from the regular chocolate bottle
    u/kylesmith4148 / Via reddit.com

    12. This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:

    A sink without a faucet
    r/antiwork / Via reddit.com

    13. This server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t tell customer kids &#x27;don&#x27;t do that&#x27;&quot;
    u/Saelem / Via reddit.com

    Note says: "Don't tell customer kids 'Don't do that.'"

    14. This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:

    A person says paying for someone&#x27;s drink behind you just complicates things for the barista, so instead just tip your barista
    u/Active-Ad-233 / Via reddit.com

    15. This server was pressured to work while grieving:

    &quot;Please please find someone&quot;
    u/Amazing-Jaguar2909 / Via reddit.com

    16. This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:

    &quot;It is not FREE to us, or to you, even if you have YOUR OWN CUP&quot;
    u/sylvar / Via reddit.com

    17. This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

    u/Sudden-Ad-1583 / Via reddit.com

    The note says, "Birthday was today. Mentioned it to server first thing. She said lazily, 'Oh, nice, happy birthday.'" 

    18. This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

    Writing on the back of a receipt
    u/nicholasgarski / Via reddit.com

    Note says: 

    "1. Smile

    2. Be friendly 

    3. Remember to serve water when asked for it

    4. When the drink doesn't taste good — apologize and offer to make a new one

    5. Pretend like you give a shit

    6. Smile. Say thank you. 

    7. Make your mother proud"

    19. This server wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:

    u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

    Receipt says: "Don't call me hun!" 

    20. This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:

    A Starbucks location only had one barista, who had to serve a line of people. A customer demanded they remake their drink, but the barista got in their car and left
    u/Chomilk23 / Via reddit.com

    21. This barista was fired after making one mistake:

    An email from a manager says an employee is being fired because they messed up a green tea order
    u/Ellie_Phoenix02 / Via reddit.com

    22. This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:

    A customer has a mask but isn&#x27;t wearing it, the barista asks why, and the customer says &quot;there&#x27;s no one in here&quot;
    u/ExpertAccident / Via reddit.com

    23. This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:

    &quot;They should bring drinks out to car on free drinks day. Had to leave for work due to wait&quot;
    u/greenbathmat / Via reddit.com

    24. This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:

    &quot;Guess this is my sign from God to actually start cooking&quot;
    u/kiana_keke / Via reddit.com

    25. These servers were being seriously micromanaged:

    &quot;Just Find Something Efficient to do for the best of the restaurant&quot;
    u/Camus_24 / Via reddit.com

    26. This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:

    &quot;You need to be a college graduate for a barista role&quot;
    u/KumquatimusPrime / Via reddit.com

    27. This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:

    A napkin holder filled with empty sugar packets
    u/napstablooky089 / Via reddit.com

    28. And lastly, these coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them:

    Workers separating beans
    u/CensoryDeprivation / Via reddit.com