1.
This server had to issue and process...37 separate checks:
2.
This server waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:
3.
These servers learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:
4.
These servers were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:
5.
These baristas were literally forced to do emotional labor or they'd be fired:
6.
This server was left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:
7.
This barista's benefits were threatened to be taken away if they unionized:
8.
This barista had to make this super complicated order:
9.
This server was left a tip of a fake $1 million bill:
10.
This server served a customer who super-spread his germs.
11.
These baristas constantly try not to mix up the white chocolate sauces with the chocolate sauces due to the new color of the bottle:
12.
This barista's boss expected them to work without a running sink:
13.
This server wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:
14.
This barista revealed the headaches of paying it forward:
15.
This server was pressured to work while grieving:
16.
This coffee shop was asked for free coffee by so many customers, they had to put up a sign:
17.
This server got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:
18.
This server was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:
19.
This server wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:
20.
This barista was struggling at a short-staffed Starbucks:
21.
This barista was fired after making one mistake:
22.
This barista's life wasn't seen as valuable to a customer:
23.
This coffee shop had a day where they gave away free drinks, and a customer felt they should also bring the drinks to their cars:
24.
This barista made another drink for a customer who expected to get it for free because they dropped it at home:
25.
These servers were being seriously micromanaged:
26.
This person inquired about a barista gig and found out it had ridiculous requirements:
27.
This barista came across people dropping their empty sugar packets back in the napkin holder instead of the garbage:
28.
And lastly, these coffee shop employees had to separate 10,000 roasted and unroasted beans by hand after their boss accidentally mixed them: