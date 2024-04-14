1.
This kitchen that has an obstacle in the middle of it:
2.
This kitchen that goes dark every time someone opens the fridge:
3.
This kitchen that has an almost inaccessible dishwasher:
4.
This kitchen with a nice view hidden behind the cabinets:
5.
This kitchen that has a drawer that you have to be incredibly tall to use:
6.
This kitchen with, like, a million randomly scattered ceiling lights:
7.
This kitchen with a crooked exhaust hood with wires poking out:
8.
This kitchen that has a carpet, which is great for a room where food and beverages will inevitably spill 🙃:
9.
This kitchen that just...doesn't make sense:
10.
This kitchen that will make you lose your appetite 🤢:
11.
This increasingly narrow kitchen that's setting off my anxiety:
12.
This kitchen remodel that's going to need another remodel:
13.
This kitchen with a misaligned microwave, oven, and cabinets:
14.
This kitchen with cabinets that have visible hinges, sawed-off edges, or are just missing altogether:
15.
This kitchen that just...doesn't make sense:
16.
This kitchen that's just all-around hideous:
17.
This kitchen with a horribly aligned oven and hotplates:
18.
This kitchen that looks like it's glitching:
19.
And lastly, this absolutely absurd closet-kitchen combo: