    19 Photos Of The Dumbest Kitchen Designs I've Ever Seen In My Life

    Putting a toilet in a kitchen shouldn't even be legal.

    1. This kitchen that has an obstacle in the middle of it:

    A kitchen with appliances and cabinets, pillar in center, trash can on left, dish towel on right
    2. This kitchen that goes dark every time someone opens the fridge:

    A fridge door hitting a light switch
    3. This kitchen that has an almost inaccessible dishwasher:

    A dishwasher tucked in a corner where it can barely open
    4. This kitchen with a nice view hidden behind the cabinets:

    Cabinets blocking a window
    5. This kitchen that has a drawer that you have to be incredibly tall to use:

    A drawer that&#x27;s very high up in a kitchen
    6. This kitchen with, like, a million randomly scattered ceiling lights:

    Interior view of a kitchen with recessed lighting and cabinets, some decor on top
    7. This kitchen with a crooked exhaust hood with wires poking out:

    A steel range hood that&#x27;s crooked in a kitchen
    8. This kitchen that has a carpet, which is great for a room where food and beverages will inevitably spill 🙃:

    Carpet in a kitchen
    9. This kitchen that just...doesn't make sense:

    A kitchen in front of a door
    10. This kitchen that will make you lose your appetite 🤢:

    Kitchen with red cabinetry mistakenly built with a toilet under the counter
    11. This increasingly narrow kitchen that's setting off my anxiety:

    A very tiny, narrow kitchen
    12. This kitchen remodel that's going to need another remodel:

    A stainless steel gas range oven is centered between white kitchen cabinets with a range hood above
    13. This kitchen with a misaligned microwave, oven, and cabinets:

    A kitchen with a microwave above a stove, pots on the stove, and a towel hanging on the oven door
    14. This kitchen with cabinets that have visible hinges, sawed-off edges, or are just missing altogether:

    Kitchen cabinets in complate disarrah
    15. This kitchen that just...doesn't make sense:

    A small kitchen with a fridge, stove, microwave, and washing machine
    16. This kitchen that's just all-around hideous:

    Kitchen interior with white cabinets, a fridge, and a patterned backsplash
    17. This kitchen with a horribly aligned oven and hotplates:

    A misaligned stove and oven
    18. This kitchen that looks like it's glitching:

    Corner kitchen area with a stove top directly under an angled extractor hood
    19. And lastly, this absolutely absurd closet-kitchen combo:

    A kitchen in a closet
