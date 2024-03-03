And oof, all of their examples were right on the money. So if you do any of these things, please STOP:
1.
"If someone declines alcohol, do not insist, and do not ask them why."
—u/Weak-Snow-4470
2.
"Leaving your grocery cart in the middle of the aisle so others cannot pass. It’s inconsiderate and infuriating."
—u/1980pzx
3.
"Stepping off a full escalator and then standing still while looking around. Bro, just take four to five steps forward to figure yourself out!"
—u/Viviane445
4.
"LISTENING TO ANYTHING IN PUBLIC WITH YOUR VOLUME ON. This includes TikTok, YouTube, social media, FaceTiming, and anything with your phone on speaker. No one gives a crap what media you’re consuming. Airports especially seem to attract this in droves as if earbuds or headphones don’t exist. If I can hear your phone, you are getting The Glare. Learn to adjust to polite society."
—u/merlinshairyballs
5.
"People who let their dogs jump up on you. Hey, I love dogs, but I’m not in the mood of having dirty paws on my nice clean clothes."
—u/son_berd
6.
"Walking in a group and taking up the whole walkway. I can't pass you."
—u/lo22p
7.
"Getting in an elevator before allowing people to get out of the elevator."
—u/djackson404
8.
“Saying 'You look good for your age.' There are so many ways to compliment someone on aging well, but that is not one of them."
—u/graygemini
9.
"Telling a guy he's going bald or thinning out on top. He already knows and is probably gutted."
—u/fraz_13
10.
“Ask a newly married couple if they plan to have kids."
—u/Vulcant50
11.
"Looking at your phone while someone talks to you. Put your phone DOWN and live in the moment that is REAL."
—u/CountOk9802
13.
"Telling someone 'You look tired.'"
—u/May_999
14.
"Telling people to 'Smile!' I had a coworker that kept telling me to smile, and I had to talk to a manager about it. I’m a large, rough-looking man, and apparently, my resting staring off into space face offended her. I live with chronic pain, so no, I don’t feel like smiling when I’m not interacting with anyone. I’m not scowling, I’m not mad, I’m just not happy."
—u/Corey307
16.
"Asking someone 'Why are you so quiet?'"
—u/bobaboat
17.
"Commenting on weight in any way. Even if you mean it as a compliment. 'You’re so skinny' isn’t always a compliment."
—u/Alley_cat_alien
18.
"Touching someone's tattoos without permission. I get asked about them a lot, which is fine but a little annoying, but I really can't stand it when people start stroking me? Like, screw off."
—u/Virtual_Pea_7816
19.
And lastly, "Saying 'It was God's will' when someone you care about dies. So inappropriate, yet so many people do it anyway."
—u/MetamorphicMermaid
What are other common things that people do that they don't realize is rude? Tell us in the comments!