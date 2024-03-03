Skip To Content
    19 Super Common Things People Do Or Say That They Don't Realize Are Super Rude

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/MaximumHemidrive asked, "What's something many people don't realize is actually rude to do or say?"

    David saying &quot;I think you&#x27;re kind of rude&quot;
    CBC

    And oof, all of their examples were right on the money. So if you do any of these things, please STOP:

    1. "If someone declines alcohol, do not insist, and do not ask them why."

    u/Weak-Snow-4470

    Screenshot from &quot;Gossip Girl&quot;
    HBO

    2. "Leaving your grocery cart in the middle of the aisle so others cannot pass. It’s inconsiderate and infuriating."

    u/1980pzx

    3. "Stepping off a full escalator and then standing still while looking around. Bro, just take four to five steps forward to figure yourself out!"

    u/Viviane445

    Captain America on an elevator
    Marvel

    4. "LISTENING TO ANYTHING IN PUBLIC WITH YOUR VOLUME ON. This includes TikTok, YouTube, social media, FaceTiming, and anything with your phone on speaker. No one gives a crap what media you’re consuming. Airports especially seem to attract this in droves as if earbuds or headphones don’t exist. If I can hear your phone, you are getting The Glare. Learn to adjust to polite society."

    u/merlinshairyballs

    5. "People who let their dogs jump up on you. Hey, I love dogs, but I’m not in the mood of having dirty paws on my nice clean clothes."

    u/son_berd

    Shaggy, wearing a green tee, stands opposite Scooby-Doo in a room from the movie. Scooby looks guilty
    Warner Bros.

    6. "Walking in a group and taking up the whole walkway. I can't pass you."

    u/lo22p

    7. "Getting in an elevator before allowing people to get out of the elevator."

    u/djackson404

    Screenshot from &quot;Gossip Girl&quot;
    Max

    8. “Saying 'You look good for your age.' There are so many ways to compliment someone on aging well, but that is not one of them."

    u/graygemini

    9. "Telling a guy he's going bald or thinning out on top. He already knows and is probably gutted."

    u/fraz_13

    10. “Ask a newly married couple if they plan to have kids."

    u/Vulcant50

    Screenshot from &quot;The White Lotus&quot;
    Max

    11. "Looking at your phone while someone talks to you. Put your phone DOWN and live in the moment that is REAL."

    u/CountOk9802

    12. "Give comments to anything about food, bodies, or size of portions."

    u/Keks4Kruemelmonster

    13. "Telling someone 'You look tired.'"

    u/May_999

    Animated character with a sad expression wearing a striped shirt
    Disney

    14. "Telling people to 'Smile!' I had a coworker that kept telling me to smile, and I had to talk to a manager about it. I’m a large, rough-looking man, and apparently, my resting staring off into space face offended her. I live with chronic pain, so no, I don’t feel like smiling when I’m not interacting with anyone. I’m not scowling, I’m not mad, I’m just not happy."

    u/Corey307

    15. "Touching a pregnant woman's stomach without asking."

    u/LuminousZephyr

    16. "Asking someone 'Why are you so quiet?'"

    u/bobaboat

    Character Aria Montgomery from &#x27;Pretty Little Liars&#x27; with a finger over lips in a &#x27;shh&#x27; gesture
    Freeform

    17. "Commenting on weight in any way. Even if you mean it as a compliment. 'You’re so skinny' isn’t always a compliment."

    u/Alley_cat_alien

    18. "Touching someone's tattoos without permission. I get asked about them a lot, which is fine but a little annoying, but I really can't stand it when people start stroking me? Like, screw off."

    u/Virtual_Pea_7816

    Screenshot from &quot;Dude, Where&#x27;s My Car?&quot;
    20th Century Studioso

    19. And lastly, "Saying 'It was God's will' when someone you care about dies. So inappropriate, yet so many people do it anyway."

    u/MetamorphicMermaid

    What are other common things that people do that they don't realize is rude? Tell us in the comments!