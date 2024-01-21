4.

"Most people don't realize that dishwashers and washing machines have filters that are supposed to be cleaned regularly. The dishwasher one is particularly important because there is a screen filter that catches food particles and is always wet. The first time I cleaned the filter on our several-year-old dishwasher after learning this, it was horrific. I was retching the entire time I was cleaning it. It made me want to re-wash every single dish in the house."