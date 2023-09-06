1.
This person who unfolded their "cash" tip at a restaurant:
2.
This person who broke their leg minutes after clocking into the first day at a new job:
3.
This person who opened up their free lunch after working a 12-hour shift:
4.
This person whose coworker microwaved ghost pepper popcorn in their office for too long which filled the office with black smoke and burned people's eyes:
5.
This person who came into work and found the new tardy policy:
6.
This person who had to clean up the theater after an awful audience:
7.
This person who found another guest in their hotel while on a work trip:
8.
This person whose coworkers threw them a birthday party...and celebrated without them because they forgot the birthday person worked nights:
9.
This person whose boss installed a water dispenser in the office that doesn't seem to have been done right:
10.
This person who realized their grave mistake once they were already at work:
11.
This person who showed up for Whoville day at work as the only person on theme:
12.
This person who won a fabulous new TV at their job's raffle:
13.
This person whose pants zipper broke right before a big meeting:
14.
This person whose boss wouldn't let them leave for five minutes to turn off their car headlights:
15.
And this person whose coworkers left 45 minutes early and left them with the dishes: