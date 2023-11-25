Skip To Content
    24 Screenshots Of Coworkers Who Apparently Have No Respect For Decency Or Boundaries

    I always thought it was implied that you shouldn't leave a bottle of pee in your coworker's car, but apparently, not everyone got the memo.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This coworker who walked around the office barefoot 🤢:

    a person in an office with no shoes on
    u/Justletmedieplease_ / Via reddit.com

    2. This coworker who wouldn't let anyone else use the warmer because their pancakes were being heated:

    Pancakes in a warming machine
    u/Tobelerone1 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who was pissed at their coworkers for not giving them their pee to pass a drug test:

    Person writes a passive-aggressive, whiny text about how no one would help them pass the drug test: &quot;Its cool tho ill stop smoking so I would never have to depend on no ones to help me&quot;
    u/OneHandDude / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who left THIS bottle in their coworker's car. And yes, it is exactly what you think it is:

    A plastic bottle with yellow liquid in it in the car&#x27;s cupholder
    u/beastmodeChadF13 / Via reddit.com

    5. These coworkers who never cleaned up after themselves:

    a sink with dirty dishes
    u/ExternalStress / Via reddit.com

    6. This person's former coworker who demanded access to their employee discount:

    Former coworker demands the employee discount on car seats and AirPods and says they&#x27;re coming to the job so the employee can use their card and ID for them
    u/SupremeSaleem / Via reddit.com

    7. These coworkers who made sure to leave some brownies for their other coworker who asked them to:

    a bitten brownie
    u/Skeletal_Roach / Via reddit.com

    8. This coworker who asked someone to cover their shift and then changed their mind at the last minute:

    Coworker says they can&#x27;t just reschedule after they agreed to work their shift and that&#x27;s not how it works, and they said &quot;Now it does&quot; and &quot;Watch your mouth&quot;
    u/budderrr / Via reddit.com

    9. This coworker who never cleaned up the equipment at the coffee shop at the end of the day:

    a dirty coffee machine
    a dirty coffee machine
    a dirty coffee machine
    u/moonwtr / Via reddit.com
    dirty utensils
    u/moonwtr / Via reddit.com

    10. This person's former coworker who pressured them to give them money:

    Person asks how they&#x27;re doing and then says they need $20 to pay their bills
    u/hannberger / Via reddit.com
    Then they ask for $10 when the person says no, and when they&#x27;re told no again, they ask but if the person&#x27;s working, can&#x27;t they afford to give CashApp them $10?
    u/hannberger / Via reddit.com

    11. This coworker who was asked to tally some apparel and did it like this:

    Slashes inside boxes
    u/LorenzoTheGawd / Via reddit.com

    12. This coworker who acted like it was unreasonable to be asked about the money they owed:

    &quot;I know and im sorry!&quot;
    "I know and im sorry!"
    &quot;This shit is pissing me off im DONE talking to you&quot;
    u/reveal_time_bfedit / Via reddit.com

    13. This coworker who lied to their boss about their shift being covered:

    Boss says another employee said they were covering his shift and asks if they&#x27;re on their way, and employee says &quot;definitely not&quot; and &quot;this is news to me&quot;
    u/apollogamez60 / Via reddit.com
    Employer says the other workers said they spoke to them in person and asks if can cover any of the shift, and employee says no because they&#x27;re in school, which is why they wouldn&#x27;t say yes to covering his shift
    u/apollogamez60 / Via reddit.com

    14. This coworker who stole tips:

    Employee who was supposed to share tips among three people took all but around $2 of more than $50 in tips
    u/TMOJBAR / Via reddit.com

    15. This coworker who asked for free fitness training:

    Text asking coworker if they can train them and give them their diet plan
    u/Aspen1910000 / Via reddit.com
    Text continues with coworker asking if they can train them during the workday rather than after work or weekends, and also can they guest them at their gym
    u/Aspen1910000 / Via reddit.com
    Coworker says &quot;never mind&quot; &#x27;cause they don&#x27;t want to spend $10–$20 a month when coworker says their schedules don&#x27;t work out and maybe they should join a gym
    u/Aspen1910000 / Via reddit.com

    16. This coworker who was trying not to pay full price for a drawing they commissioned:

    Person asks for a file of artwork to be put on a canvas even though the price doesn&#x27;t include it and then resists when the person adds in the cost of the canvas
    u/Drjghost / Via reddit.com

    17. This coworker who borrowed something and returned it in poor condition:

    A stapler with the staples jammed
    u/Stupid_Genious / Via reddit.com

    18. This coworker who took a bite or two of EVERY donut:

    Half-eaten donuts in a box
    u/deoxycat / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who wished someone a happy birthday and then immediately asked them for a favor:

    Person says happy birthday and then asks if they or their husband have a couple of Universal tickets to spare
    u/shay_bot / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who asked their coworker for a ride and then tried to shame them on the internet:

    &quot;Asked my coworker for a ride&quot; caption with a photo of garbage on the floor of their car
    u/MASHEDPOT80 / Via reddit.com

    21. This coworker who put his shoes on the dashboard while getting a ride:

    Scruffy shoes on the glove compartment of a car
    u/Phishphrog / Via reddit.com

    22. This coworker who played the victim:

    Two cars with no space between them, with a caption that their mom confronted the coworker about the parking, and the coworker said there was enough space and they were being &quot;attacked&quot;
    u/hayhaydavila / Via reddit.com

    23. This person who borrowed their coworker's brand-new knife and broke the tip in less than 20 minutes:

    Close-up of knife with tip broken off
    u/theitguy52 / Via reddit.com

    24. And lastly, this coworker who brought their dog to work and claimed to be "too busy" to clean up after them:

    Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    dog poop on a rug
    u/alwayz4word / Via reddit.com