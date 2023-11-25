1.
This coworker who walked around the office barefoot 🤢:
This coworker who wouldn't let anyone else use the warmer because their pancakes were being heated:
This person who was pissed at their coworkers for not giving them their pee to pass a drug test:
This person who left THIS bottle in their coworker's car. And yes, it is exactly what you think it is:
These coworkers who never cleaned up after themselves:
This person's former coworker who demanded access to their employee discount:
These coworkers who made sure to leave some brownies for their other coworker who asked them to:
This coworker who asked someone to cover their shift and then changed their mind at the last minute:
This coworker who never cleaned up the equipment at the coffee shop at the end of the day:
This person's former coworker who pressured them to give them money:
This coworker who was asked to tally some apparel and did it like this:
This coworker who acted like it was unreasonable to be asked about the money they owed:
This coworker who lied to their boss about their shift being covered:
This coworker who stole tips:
This coworker who asked for free fitness training:
This coworker who was trying not to pay full price for a drawing they commissioned:
This coworker who borrowed something and returned it in poor condition:
This coworker who took a bite or two of EVERY donut:
This person who wished someone a happy birthday and then immediately asked them for a favor:
This person who asked their coworker for a ride and then tried to shame them on the internet:
This coworker who put his shoes on the dashboard while getting a ride:
This coworker who played the victim:
This person who borrowed their coworker's brand-new knife and broke the tip in less than 20 minutes: