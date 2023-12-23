If You're Having A Tough Week, I Highly Recommend Reading These Children's Hilarious Christmas Requests

14. "When my daughter was four (she's 12 now), she asked for exactly two things: a green present with a yellow star, and a box of raisin bran."

"So I bought her a box of raisin bran, wrapped it in green paper, and made a yellow star to put on it. You would have thought she'd won the lottery, she was so happy!

A couple of years after that, she asked Santa for a million dollars."

—krisfunk27