Parents, Tell Us The Wildest Thing On Your Kid's Christmas List

They really do have imaginations, don't they...

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Look, kids are amazing. But sometimes, their developing minds cook up things most adults would never even THINK to think about.

ITVX

So, we want to know the wildest thing your child has asked for for Christmas.

Netflix

Maybe they wanted Santa to deliver something intangible, like invisibility or flying.

Fox

Perhaps you learned their heart's greatest desire was something oddly practical, like a monkey wrench.

Houghton Mifflin / PBS

Or maybe they wanted you to order them an exotic animal that may or may not be extinct.

Fox

Whatever it is, let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!