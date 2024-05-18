"The Cheating Is Off The Charts" — Teachers Are Weighing In On TikTok's Claim That Kids Can't Read, And My Jaw Is On The Floor

"I work with four and five-year-olds, and we use the Read Write Inc phonics scheme. Not all of the children who leave our class achieve their early learning goals, but we’re consistently gaining a 100% pass rate on the year one phonics screening tests."

"Our real concern is attention span. We’re lucky if they can sit still and concentrate for a full minute and engagement is such that we have to go over things more than we used to. This lack of attention leaks into their social and emotional development as well with them finding it difficult to form lasting bonds with their peers and develop imaginative play.



We do all we can but constantly feel like it’s an increasingly uphill struggle."

—ruthruthruth