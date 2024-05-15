  • Add Yours badge

Teachers, Tell Us Whether Or Not The TikToks About Kids Not Being Able To Read Are True

I need answers.

by Amy Glover

If you've opened TikTok in the past few months, chances are you've seen teachers sharing concerns about their youngest students. Some teachers say Gen Alpha are seriously struggling with basic literacy, maths, social skills, and maintaining attention, to an extent they've never seen before.

And to that I have one question: teachers, is that really true? Maybe you think that the literacy levels are actually okay, but you agree that the pandemic took a hit on the kids' social skills...

...perhaps you think kids are actually doing pretty well in class, despite the online discourse...

...or maybe you completely agree with a lot of these TikToks and feel at a loss as to what to do.

Whatever your experience is, we'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below — comments could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!