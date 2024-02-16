Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "The Movie Only Shows The First Half Of The Book" — 19 Incredible Book Details I Can't Believe Their Movie Adaptations Left Out

    Percy Jackson book fans deserve a post-movie helpline.

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In an r/AskReddit thread, user u/suestrong315 asked, " What scene was left out of a movie adaptation of a book that made you say 'WTF, why!?'" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. "The scene in The Martian where a man on Earth is wondering what the astronaut stuck on Mars must be thinking out there all alone, and it cuts to the astronaut's log where he's like, 'How can Aquaman control whales? They're mammals.'"

    Matt Damon as astronaut Mark Watney in spacesuit in &quot;The Martian.&quot;
    20th Century Studios

    u/liontoaslaughter  

    "The Martian had quite a few. But changing the ending p*ssed me off so much more that I forgave all the others."

    u/MrFiiSKiiS

    2. "Every time they make a The Jungle Book movie, they do Kaa so fucking dirty. Every time."

    Kaa from The Jungle Book appears suspicious with a slight grin in a jungle setting
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/herculesmeowlligan

    "In the books, Kaa is on the same level as Bagheera and Baloo — he's one of Mowgli's guardians and teachers. But Walt Disney (and Western culture in general) had the whole 'snakes = bad' mindset, and so they make him a villain. And he's a f*cking badass in the books! Mowgli gets kidnapped by the bandar-log (monkeys) who are a bunch of curious indecisive morons but have enough numbers to overpower the group. Baloo and Bagheera try to save him but even they get overwhelmed. Then Kaa shows up, apparently the only thing the monkeys fear, and he straight-up hypnotizes them all. Mowgli and his buds escape and Kaa's all like 'I'll catch up with you later,' and it's heavily implied he's about to eat a sh*t-ton of monkeys." 

    u/herculesmeowlligan

    3. "In the Lord of the Rings book, Denethor had a palantir and had been using it to essentially play mental tug of war with Sauron for years trying to get intelligence, which eventually led to his madness."

    Close-up of a man with long hair and furrowed brow, appearing contemplative or concerned
    New Line Cinema

    "For example, Sauron would show Denethor truths but very deceptively, such as showing him the black sails of the Corsairs of Umbar sailing to Minas Tirith, but not showing that Aragorn had captured them. It made his character a lot more sympathetic and tragic, and it made sense since the Palantir had been established already." 

    u/J71919

    4. "My biggest Lord of the Rings complaint is leaving out the part where Faramir says that if he had found the ring on the road, he wouldn’t take it, and when he found out Frodo had it, he would have taken his previous words as a vow. He’s a great contrast to Boromir in the books. Faramir is strength to Boromir’s weakness like Aragorn is strength to Isildur’s weakness."

    A man with shoulder-length wavy hair and medieval armor looks intently forward
    New Line Cinema

    u/angelerulastiel 

    5. "The Percy Jackson movie revealed that Luke was a traitor via a fight scene. In the book, however, Luke and Percy went to a place with a beautiful lake view and shared some soda before Luke revealed his identity and paralysed Percy. That entire moment in the book was awesome — nobody really expected him to be the traitor."

    20th Century Fox

    u/RIPEJACK22·  

    6. "As much as I love the film version of To Kill A Mockingbird (and trust me, it is one of my favourite films of all time), I really wish they had kept in the section about Jem getting to know the angry old lady from down the road that complained at the kids every day. Jem spending the summer reading to her was a nice part of the book, and I wish it was shown on screen."

    Universal Pictures

    u/YellowRainLine

    7. "Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle is great, but it does a fairly poor job explaining why the main character, cursed to turn into a 90-year-old lady, keeps turning into her original age and back."

    Sophie and Howl from &quot;Howl&#x27;s Moving Castle&quot; in a room with intricate detail and whimsical objects
    Toho

    "In the book, Howl tries to lift the curse but fails. Also in the book, Sophie has latent magic powers herself. The witch that cast the curse further explains that it was only supposed to last a day or something, so she has no idea WTF is going on. Howl then concludes that Sophie just really likes being an old lady, so she keeps the curse on herself but can just break it whenever she wants because it's expired anyway." 

    u/Karpattata

    8. "In the Jurassic Park book, you find out exactly what's making the triceratops sick, whereas you don't know in the movie."

    Universal Pictures

    u/wscuraiii

    "In the book, they need to swallow rocks to help with their digestion (something a lot of modern birds do), and the rocks they're swallowing are next to some poisonous berries, so they're accidentally swallowing the berries with the rocks."

    u/moonbunnychan

    9. "The most cinematic moment of the Jurassic Park book was when Dr. Sattler was trapped on the roof with monsters coming and used math to calculate that she could leap into the pool. Not in the movie."

    Two individuals with concerned expressions in a natural outdoor setting
    Universal Pictures

    u/Dr-P-Ossoff

    10. "The Neverending Story. Admittedly, it’s been a while since I’ve read it, but the movie only shows the first half of the book."

    Character Sarah alongside the large puppet Ludo from the movie Labyrinth
    Warner Bros.

    "The point of the movie is that a wimpy kid gets his wishes to come to life through imagination; everything is possible, and he brings Fantasia back to life. In the book, after he goes to Fantasia, he starts forgetting the real world and forgets who he was, and the point is that too much make-believe is not good." 

    u/nullrecord·

    11. "The movie version of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest had to cut out a lot, but I think the one that hurt the film the most was less of a scene and more of an explanation."

    Woman in a nurse&#x27;s uniform holding a medical instrument
    United Artists

    "After Billy dies and everyone realises the control Nurse Ratched has over them, McMurphy realises there's only one thing he can do that will make them see her for what she is. It's very clear in the book that he was consciously choosing death by lobotomy to save his friends from eternal abuse. In the film, it just seems like he's angry." 

    u/namelynamerson

    12. "The Harry Potter movies messed up the characters' journey to get the Philosopher's Stone. They completely take out one of the tasks that Hermione helps Harry figure out in the books!"

    Warner Bros.

    u/Lainnnn·  

    13. "It's worse than just that. In the Harry Potter movies, they still say multiple times that Snape helped protect the stone as a defense against the idea he might be trying to steal it. But, as they removed his puzzle in the movies, it doesn't make sense if you haven't read the books that he actually helped protect the stone..."

    Severus Snape, a character from Harry Potter, is shown with a stern expression in dark wizard attire
    Warner Bros.

    u/sou_cool

    14. "For me, the thing that p*sses me off the most (there were plenty of things) is that at the end of the Order of the Phoenix book, Harry goes ape and starts smashing things in Dumbledore's office. He literally starts screaming at the most powerful wizard in the world after a really shitty year and losing his last real relative who cared for him."

    Character Harry Potter in Hogwarts uniform in the Great Hall with students in the background
    Warner Bros.

    "In the movie, we get 30 seconds of sad Harry and then one minute later, the film ends after they go on about love. I haven't watched the films in some time but that pissed me off immensely. That and how they portrayed Dumbledore in general." 

    u/Gurablashta·  

    15. "In the Artemis Fowl books, a MAJOR theme and conflict in the book is Holly being the first female LEPrecon officer and having to be better than the males because any screw-up by her is magnified since she's a test case. But they made her superior, Commander Root, a female (played by Judi Dench)."

    Character wearing a green costume and headpiece with elf-like ears
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/farawyn86

    16. "In the movie version of Catching Fire, I wish they had kept the scene where Plutarch gives Katniss a hint on how the Quarter Quell will operate. He just ended up on their side out of nowhere at the end of the movie."

    Man in suit with tie
    Lionsgate

    u/deleteduser

    17. "The Hunger Games movies really got me a few times. The way Thresh kills Clove was a serious injustice for the first movie, but when they left out Haymitch's Quarter Quell video with his interviews and then how he won, I was extremely disappointed. They glazed over his character development like he was a burden to be there."

    Split image of a character with long blonde hair, left side serious, right side holding a glass
    Lionsgate

    u/suestrong315

    18. "Oh God, most of the Eragon movie? I guess namely how Arya was supposed to be an elf and not some 'damsel in distress' human, how a good portion of the Varden were supposed to be dwarves, and literally the entire final battle at the end."

    Character in a metallic costume with arm extended, portraying a sci-fi warrior stance
    20th Century Studios

    u/PhoenixFeather58  

    19. And finally, from me: I wish they'd kept the bit about Pi exploring his beliefs across various religions and in various churches and temples in the Life of Pi movie.

    A person and a tiger on a boat, likely a scene from the story &quot;Life of Pi.&quot;
    20th Century Studios

    For me, the book is all about belief, and what we believe, and why, and what that means. The movie's about —  CGI, I guess? And an unnecessary romance?

    Shout out to r/AskReddit and u/suestrong315 for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

    Do you have any others to add? Let us know in the comments below!