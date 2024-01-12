Skip To Content
    "There's A Point At Which A Child Acting Just Becomes Abuse" — 19 Movies That Almost Made Actors Quit Acting

    "I remember calling my parents and saying, 'I’m done, I can’t torture myself anymore."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Jacob Elordi almost quit acting after The Kissing Booth.

    Netflix

    The sudden surge in fame after the film left Jacob unsettled. "I hated being a character to the public. I felt so far from myself," he told GQ.

    “It felt like, all of a sudden, I was a poster,” Elordi said in the interview. “Like I was a billboard. It felt like it was for sale. Then my brain went through the f**king wringer. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was genuine. It really skews your view. It creates a very paranoid way of living.”

    Dominique Charriau / WireImage

    2. Emma Watson nearly quit Harry Potter both because she wanted to focus on her schoolwork and because she didn't like the hyper-fame associated with the role.

    Warner Bros.

    The franchise's producer David Heymand said that Emma “was quite academic and was very keen in pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the other [child/teen actors in the films]...  So each time there was a negotiation, it was not about a financial [matter], it really was about, 'Do I want to be a part of this?'"

    Of course, the fame that came with the role has its effect, too. "I’d walk down the red carpet and go into the bathroom,” she said. “I had on so much makeup and these big, fluffy, full-on dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who is this?’ I didn’t connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling... I’ve often thought, I’m so wrong for this job because I’m too serious.”

    Warner Bros.

    3. Robert Pattinson's audition for Twilight almost meant he quit acting altogether.

    Summit Entertainment

    Speaking to TODAY, the actor said that, due to er, interesting advice, he'd decided to bring a guitar to the audition. "It was the scene when [Edward] had a guitar… my agent was like, 'Take your guitar into the audition,'" he said. "I just walked in and they were like, 'Oh. You brought a guitar. Do you want to play us a song,' and I was like, 'No. This is the worst decision I ever made.'"

    "I was saying no and they were like, 'You just brought a guitar into just to hold it? Why did you bring a guitar in?'," he said. "My entire confidence just s**t the bed. The audition was one of the worst auditions I did in my whole life. I remember calling my parents and saying, 'I’m done, I can’t torture myself anymore,' and the next day I got [another] Twilight audition."

    Summit Entertainment

    4. Margot Robbie hated the lack of privacy she had afterThe Wolf of Wall Street so much, she almost left the industry.

    Paramount Pictures

    “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this," the actor shared. "And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward," Margot said. 

    5. Jessica Alba says she almost quit acting altogether after filming Fantastic Four.

    20th Century Fox

    She said that director Tim Story wasn't a fan of how she cried on set. “[He told me] ‘It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? Cry pretty, Jessica.’ He was like, ‘Don’t do that thing with your face. Just make it flat. We can CGI the tears in,'" Jessica said.

    "And then it all got me thinking: Am I not good enough? Are my instincts and my emotions not good enough? Do people hate them so much that they don’t want me to be a person? Am I not allowed to be a person in my work? And so I just said, ‘F*ck it. I don’t care about this business anymore,'" she added.

    20th Century Fox

    6. Rooney Mara almost left the industry entirely after filming a 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake.

    New Line Cinema

    She shared that “A few years before [The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo], I had done a Nightmare on Elm Street remake, which was not a good experience.” David Fincher, director of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, spotted her in the film and led her to one of her greatest roles — but that didn't make her Nightmare on Elm Street remake experience any easier at the time. 

    “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it," she said. "It wasn’t the best experience making it and I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do. So after making that film, I kind of decided, ‘Ok, I’m just not going to act anymore unless it’s something that I feel that way about.’”

    New Line Cinema

    7. Anya Taylor-Joy almost gave up acting after landing Emma, saying it brought up a lot of trauma for her.

    Focus Features /  Universal Pictures

    “So, I got Jane Austen’s Emma as a job, and that really panicked me, because it was a role that was supposed to be beautiful from the offset, and I hadn’t done that — I’d played creatures, outsiders, whatever," she told The Hollywood Reporter. 

    "For some reason I guess that triggered some childhood trauma and I was like, 'I can’t do it. There’s no way, I’m going to really let people down,'" she said. This worry, combined with her packed schedule, led her to think, "Oh, I don’t know if I can do this," she says.

    Focus Features / Universal Pictures

    "But it’s the year that has most changed me. I just fell in love with my job again. I was just tapped out, and I’d forgotten that the job feeds me," she added.

    8. Jennifer Aniston almost quit acting after one particular job (frustratingly, we don't know what it is, though it was before her role as Alex Levy in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show).

    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    When asked in 2020 if she'd ever considered leaving Hollywood, Jennifer said “I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before.” It happened after a project in which “the script wasn’t ready," she said.

    “It was after a job I had completed and I was like, ‘Whoa, that was really… that sucked the life out of me. And I don’t know if this is what interests me,’" she said. “It was an unprepared project, we’ve all been a part of them. You always say: ‘I’ll never again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date!’”

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    9. Christian Bale almost gave up on acting after Empire of the Sun (which he starred in aged 13), because the fame was so uncomfortable. He also revealed that he now thinks "child acting just becomes abuse" at a certain level.

    Warner Bros.

    "I had really enjoyed my anonymity before that," he said. "But now, everyone was looking at me. Anonymity is so essential to your growth as a child because it's a time for putting it all to the test, pushing boundaries, seeing how far you can take things. And I lost that."  He then admitted in the interview that the success meant he was ready to quit.

    "I had problems. I wasn't happy. And, you know, I can't help looking at it now and saying there's a point at which a child acting just becomes abuse. I really think it can just kill all the enjoyment a child is getting from it, and I look at it now with unease. Maybe there are some wonderful people, but me, I always suspect someone who wants to make their money from children," he added.

    Jerod Harris / WireImage

    10. Freddie Prinze Jr. said that acting in I Know What You Did Last Summer "wasn't the best experience," leading him to wonder if he could stick with the career.

    Columbia Pictures

    "Right away the director [Jim Gillespie] did not want me in this movie and made it clear all the time," Freddie said, claiming the director gave him notes like "You look dumb when you make that expression."

    And when he was asked to do a dangerous stunt, Freddie said "It was so scary. And it was my first real experience in the business on a big movie, being the lead of a movie... I was like, 'Yo, if this is how it's going to be, I can't handle this.'"

    Columbia Pictures

    11. Chris Evans was so anxious filming Puncture that made him wonder if he should quit the industry.

    Alchemy

    "It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set. I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling,'" he shared

    12. Big-name movies like Juno and Superbad almost meant Michael Cera left the business.

    Searchlight Pictures

    “There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous," he told The Guardian. For example, he went to a bar with his friends ont he weekend Superbad was released, “and it was a mistake. It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me," he said.

    He disliked the attention so much that he turned down an invitation to host SNL, and almost quit altogether. "I was kind of having a bit of a crisis… I was really not enjoying the level of heat," he said, adding "I really didn’t know if I was going to keep being an actor."

    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    13. Asa Butterfield was disturbed by his childhood role in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas even though he "knew it was only acting."

    Miramax / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Speaking of the gas chamber scene, the actor said, "I remember being in a room full of men, some of whom were completely naked, and it was dark, and they shut the door on us, and it was just... awful." 

    "When we were finished on Boy In The Striped Pyjamas – I don’t remember this, but my mum told me after I finished that job – I said I didn’t want to be an actor anymore. Which I find interesting now," he said.

    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    14. Cate Blanchett almost left the biz after Tár.

    Focus Features

    The actor said, "I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of it are still with me and I think I'm like a lot of audience members, I need time to process it." She even joked (?) that "I don't ever want to work again."

    “I’m always trying to get out of acting. I’ve been trying to stop acting my entire professional life," she said at Cannes last year.

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    15. Daniel Day-Lewis really DID quit after Phantom Thread.

    Universal Pictures

    "Before making the film, I didn’t know I was going to stop acting. I do know that Paul and I laughed a lot before we made the movie. And then we stopped laughing because we were both overwhelmed by a sense of sadness," Day-Lewis said.

    16. Hayden Christensen more or less left showbiz after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III).

    20th Century Studios

    The actor felt unworthy of his newfound fame, saying, " I felt like I had this great thing in Star Wars that provided all these opportunities and gave me a career, but it all kind of felt a little too 'handed to me'. I didn’t want to go through life feeling like I was just riding a wave."

    "You can’t take years off and not have it affect your career. But I don’t know — in a weird, sort of destructive way, there was something appealing about that to me. There was something in the back of my head that was like, ‘If this time away is gonna be damaging to my career, then so be it. If I can come back afterward and claw my way back in, then maybe I’ll feel like I earned it," he added.

    20th Century Studios

    17. Jake Lloyd quit acting pretty quickly after the stress of press attention and bullying following his role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I).

    20th Century Studios

    The backlash to, and press for, his role in the movie eventually led him to quit the industry altogether after filming one more movie (Madison).

    "My entire school life was really a living hell, and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day," Lloyd told The Sun. "Other children were really mean to me… They would make the sound of the lightsaber every time they saw me. It was totally mad.”

    20th Century Studios, 20th Century Home Entertainment

    18. Carrie Henn, who played nine-year-old Newt on Aliens, quit acting after the movie wrapped — it taught her acting wasn't her passion.

    20th Century Studios

    "That's what a lot of people have a hard time understanding," she said in 2016.  "They don't understand that [acting] wasn't my passion. It wasn't my dream. Did I enjoy it? Yes. Was it an amazing experience? Absolutely. Would I do it again? Of course. But it wasn't my passion. Teaching was."  

    19. Peter Ostrum stopped acting after 1971's Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, ostensibly because the three-film deal producer David L. Wolper offered him would restrict the freedom of his future projects. However, those 'future projects' never came.

    Paramount Pictures

    The former child actor became a veterinarian and keeps his Charlie Bucket role to himself. "I wanted people to judge me on who I was, not what I’d done," he said.

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!