"There's A Point At Which A Child Acting Just Becomes Abuse" — 19 Movies That Almost Made Actors Quit Acting

Of course, the fame that came with the role has its effect, too. "I’d walk down the red carpet and go into the bathroom,” she said . “I had on so much makeup and these big, fluffy, full-on dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who is this?’ I didn’t connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling... I’ve often thought, I’m so wrong for this job because I’m too serious.”