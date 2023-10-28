"It Was Wrong And Offensive Even At The Time" — People Are Sharing The Movies No Human Should Be Subjected To, And Nobody's Holding Back

Recently, Reddit user u/TheRealOcsiban asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What's a movie that no human should ever suffer through?". Here are some of our fave answers:
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
A Wrinkle In Time (2018)
In case you missed the trailer, here it is:
Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey (2023)
Warning — this is a needlessly (if hilariously) creepy trailer:
Live-action Avatar: The Last Air Bender (2010)
Holmes & Watson (2018)
Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)
Here's the (graphic, but somehow never sexy) trailer:
Son of the Mask (2005)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Saving Christmas (2014)
As a lover of the books, it pains me to share this trailer:
Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Do you agree with peoples' choices? Let us know in the comments below!