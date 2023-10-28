"It Was Wrong And Offensive Even At The Time" — People Are Sharing The Movies No Human Should Be Subjected To, And Nobody's Holding Back

"Avoid. I watched it three years ago accidentally and I am still angry. Repeat: avoid."

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, Reddit user u/TheRealOcsiban asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What's a movie that no human should ever suffer through?". Here are some of our fave answers:

1. Gotti (2018)

Netflix

"I found it on Netflix and thought it was a cool made-by-Netflix telling of his [New York mobster John Gotti's] story. It’s not. It 'stars' John Travolta in the title role and is (I think) a made-for-TV movie that happens to be on Netflix.

It is excruciatingly bad. You’re waiting for it to get better. And waiting. And waiting. It will not get better. It will anger you and destroy your faith in movies and the world in general. Avoid. I watched it three years ago accidentally and I am still angry. Repeat: avoid."

—u/IamiMacHunt

Watch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

2. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

20th Century Studios

u/CSMmeatball  

"If I could erase one thing from history, it would be that movie."

u/TastyStatistician

Catch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

3. Mean Girls 2 (2011)

ABC Family

—u/Megangullotta

"It wasn't very fetch." 

—u/Chairboy

"Mean Girls 2 isn’t the worst movie I have ever seen, but it might be the biggest drop in quality for a sequel ever. Just so tough to sit through that trash when the first one was so good."

u/mytorontosaurus

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

4. A Wrinkle In Time (2018)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"You had one job. WHAT THE HELL IS THIS MOVIE?!? It LITERALLY skipped the entire end, the part that had most of the character development, IT is ENTIRELY different, and some stuff, which, just in case, I won't spoil."

—u/TurnoverOk5391

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

5. Cats (2019)

Universal Pictures

"My wife and I put it on a few weekends ago hate-watch and riff on it, but we weren’t prepared for quite how bad that was."

u/gloebe10

In case you missed the trailer, here it is:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

6. Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey (2023)

Altitude Film Distribution

"Why was that made?"

—u/knaimoli619

Warning — this is a needlessly (if hilariously) creepy trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

7. Gigli (2003)

Sony Pictures Releasing

—u/wembley

"I watched it to know exactly how bad it was. I worked at a video store, so I didn't pay for it, I still regret that decision.

It was wrong and offensive even at the time. I'm still pissed at it."

u/Faultylogic83·

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

8. Live-action Avatar: The Last Air Bender (2010)

Paramount Pictures

u/Delicious-Newt698

"They called him Ong and I left." 

u/Imaginaryunaliveme

Catch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

9. Holmes & Watson (2018)

Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

"I think I made it ten minutes in before giving up."

u/hello_sweetie_

"It's rare I give up on a movie before it even starts but based on the trailer, I didn't even bother. The reviews and all the backlash it got seem to support my decision."

—u/Wingnut150

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

10. Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

Focus Features / Universal Pictures

—u/hollowdisaster

"I worked at an adult store when this came out and we sold a ton of the first book. Literally couldn't keep it in stock. Sold about half as many of the second, maybe a handful of the last one, and mostly to people who were buying all three at once." 

—u/mstarrbrannigan·  

Here's the (graphic, but somehow never sexy) trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

11. Son of the Mask (2005)

New Line Cinema / Warner Bros. Pictures

u/OpportunitySudden281

"I saw this free late night while mooching off my landlord's cable. I almost walked out of the theatre and demanded my money back."

u/II_Confused

Catch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

12. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Universal Pictures

"Just tried to watch it and made it only halfway. Terrible."

u/ToDandy

"A shark that stalks a family across the country and can roar. Come on man, what more do you want?"

—u/Mr_Wrecksauce

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

13. Jack and Jill

Columbia Pictures

"I DO NOT WISH THIS ON MY WORST ENEMIES."

—u/2bornnot2b

"My fav is when the winning team of a competition on Survivor is forced to watch it as a 'prize'."

— u/OnkelMickwald

Catch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

14. Mac and Me (1988)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Orion Pictures

"Paul Rudd turned it into a funny bit on Conan, but do not be fooled. I have never in my life felt such horrific boredom. An absolute disgrace."

—u/Dextrofunk

"Oh God. I remember being excited one day in school because they wheeled in the TV/VCR cart and said we'd be watching a movie... f*cking Mac and Me. I think I tried to sleep through it."

u/foenetik-

Catch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

15. Saving Christmas (2014)

Samuel Goldwyn Films

—u/SkinnyLever

"It's a movie nobody wanted to make about a topic nobody actually believes making arguments nobody takes seriously, with the only exception to "nobody" being [the movie's director] Kirk Cameron."

u/rudeboybill

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

16. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Warner Bros.

—u/ilikebigmutts1988

"The Looney Tunes never did anything looney which should be half the point of the movie. At least in the original, there were halfway decent Looney Tune antics." 

—u/HistoricalIssue8798

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

17. Eragon (2006)

20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

—u/LoneDarkHuntress  

"It hurts to watch a book you love and grew up with butchered in such a way" 

—u/Fixthefernbacks

As a lover of the books, it pains me to share this trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

18. Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

Republic Pictures

—u/pmaurant

"There should have only been one."

u/BruciePup

Here's the trailer:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

19. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Warner Bros.

u/Moxiecraft

"That's because the movie missed the best part of the book. After defeating the Psychlos, Johnny has to negotiate Earth's debt and loan payments with the Galactic Bank.

A good two-thirds of the book is about mining and debt consolidation payments; That's some hot action right there."

u/Agent-Blasto-007

Catch the trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

H/T to u/TheRealOcsiban and r/AskReddit for having this discussion!

Do you agree with peoples' choices? Let us know in the comments below!