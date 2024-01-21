Skip To Content
    "The 'Star Wars' Sequels Actively Hated Each Other" — People Are Sharing Movie Prequels And Sequels That Make 0 Sense, And Wow, Are Some Of These Random

    "Frozen 2 being about asymmetrical negotiations for water rights was quite surprising to me."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/Spooky_Cron asked the people of r/movies, "What’s the oddest left turn a franchise has made with a sequel or prequel?" Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

    1. "Each and every fresh installment of the Friday the 13th franchise."

    Paramount Pictures

    "Actually, her son survived and was hiding out in the woods for 30 years. Now he's mad that his mother died and wants revenge.

    Now that he was killed by a kid, a copycat killer is carrying out murders in his name, terrorising the same kid.

    Now that the kid was traumatised dealing with two killers, he's turned into the new killer.

    Well actually, no, he's not a killer, he just wants to dig up Jason's grave to make sure he's really dead. But oops, he actually turned him into a zombie.

    Luckily, a girl with telekinetic powers was vacationing nearby, so she used her mind powers to fight Jason and defeat him.

    Oh no, somehow a cruise ship was going through some random summer camp's lake, so it pulled zombie Jason up from the floor and brought him to New York.

    Finally, the FBI killed zombie Jason! Oh wait, now he's a worm thing that can slither into other people's bodies and control them.

    Phew, finally the worm thing died and went to hell! Oh wait, Freddy Krueger brought him back from the dead so he can make kids scared of Freddy again.

    Now it's the future and Jason is on a spaceship!"

    u/MoobyTheGoldenSock

    2. "Cars was a film about a big-time race car being stuck in a small town while trying to make it to the biggest race of his career. Cars 2 is about his sidekick friend getting involved in the international spy game."

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/Prong1978

    3. "The Fox and the Hound is a tragic story about best friends who are each other's natural enemies. The Fox and the Hound 2 is about one of them joining Reba McEntire's band."

    Walt Disney Home Entertainment

    u/Kobold_Trapmaster·  

    4. "This just reminded me that there's a Cinderella 3, which is a time travel movie and a meta-commentary on the original film."

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/lanceturley·  

    5. "I'm not so sure exactly how it happened, but I'm just saying that between The Fast and the Furious and Fast X, some changes were made."

    Universal Pictures

    u/Max_Trollbot_

    6. "In The Exorcist II, Regan has amnesia, so her psychiatrist uses an Inception-style contraption to enter Regan's mind in order to unlock her suppressed memories. Also, it turns out the demon from the first movie targeted Regan because she's destined to become a telepathic superhero."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/Dove_of_Doom·  

    "Conversely, Exorcist III is a true sequel to the original and was written and directed by William Peter Blatty, the writer of the novel and screenwriter of first movie."

    u/Whitepangolin

    7. "First Blood was an anti-war movie. Rambo: First Blood Part II was a war movie."

    Orion Pictures / TriStar Pictures

    u/internetlad

    8. "Every single subsequent movie in the OG Planet of The Apes pentology."

    20th Century-Fox

    u/Silver-Primary-7308 

    "As a kid I never really thought about it but as an adult the idea of psychic mutant humans living in the subway worshipping a nuke is wild." 

    u/Spooky_Cron

    9. "The first Rocky is an Oscar-winning character study of a man too old already to really succeed in the one thing he’s always wanted to be good at, and there’s hardly any boxing in it. By Rocky 3 it’s just become check out all the awesome punching and training montages!"

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    u/bigkinggorilla

    10. "Frozen 2 being about asymmetrical colonial negotiations for water rights was quite surprising to me."

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/topangacanyon

    11. "Pitch Perfect 3. From the first movie about a young college acapella group coming together to perform and compete to a weird kidnapping/heist movie centered around Fat Amy’s sudden reappearance of her espionage father."

    Universal Pictures

    u/abgry_krakow84

    12. "An American Tail > Fievel Goes West."

    Universal Pictures

    u/gurnard

    "Depressing immigration story turns into rootin' tootin' six-gun-shootin' good times." 

    u/Spooky_Cron

    13. "Gremlins was pretty dark and after watching it I was thinking how is this a children’s movie? Then Gremlins 2 came out and it is like a slapstick parody of itself, like some made a movie with intentional malice towards their fan base."

    Warner Bros.

    "I love Gremlins 2 so much. You’re so right, it’s like they just made a parody of their first film —  in the best way."

    u/Spooky_Cron

    14. "Not complaining but Evil Dead took several turns to end up at Army of Darkness."

    Universal Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    u/syrupdash·  

    15. "American Psycho II: All American Girl. You remember the commentary and satire on yuppie culture? Well forget that and watch this lifetime movie about a girl trying to get a TA position. With murder!"

    Lionsgate

    u/Organic-Assistance-8

    16. "Look What's Happened to Rosemary's Baby. It's like the first one except there's no baby, it's a chase movie, and there is a surprising amount of disco."

    Paramount Television / Paramount Pictures

    u/Organic-Assistance-8  

    17. "The Star Wars sequels actively hated each other."

    20th Century Studios / 20th Century Home Entertainment

    u/Phyliinx·  

    Shout out to u/Spooky_Cron and r/movies for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.     

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!