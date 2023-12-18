People Are Sharing Their Worst "I'll Never Buy Them A Gift Again" Story, And I've Never Heard Of Such Ungrateful People

2. "My friend had three boys who wanted to get her a Christmas present. I took them to get her the gift, and we found this fabulous deal on a set of pots and pans. She had been griping for months about her crappy pots and pans."

"When I called her on Christmas day, she rung me to complain about her terrible present from her kids that only saw her as a chef. I asked where the kids were while she was complaining, and she said they were sitting right by her. She said, 'my little one is crying, but that’s appropriate when he ruined my Christmas.'

I said 'I'm so sorry, this is completely my fault because I’m the one who took them and recommended the gift, because you've complained about your cookware before and they wanted to get you something nice.' She said 'that’s no excuse, they should’ve known better.'



I was completely gobsmacked. That was the beginning of the end of our friendship, because she made her kids cry and wouldn’t even walk it back when she found out it wasn’t their fault."

—minniekg