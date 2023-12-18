People Are Sharing Their Worst "I'll Never Buy Them A Gift Again" Story, And I've Never Heard Of Such Ungrateful People

Recently, we asked the good people of BuzzFeed Community to tell us the rudest responses they've ever gotten to giving someone a gift. Here are some of the best responses:
1. "My ex-boyfriend once offered my gift to him BACK to me."
"For my ex-boyfriend's birthday, I found some Beatles LEGO mini-figures, because they combined two of his favourite interests. Turns out I had been scammed and they weren't the proper LEGO brand, but they looked almost identical and were really cute. I didn't have enough time to reorder, so I wrapped them up and thought they'd still be a really nice gift.
But when he opened them, he realised they weren't real LEGO and immediately offered them to his 12-year-old brother. His younger brother looked confused, so my ex then offered the mini-figures back to me. I understand it wasn't the real deal, but we hadn't been dating that long and it was a sweet gesture from his girlfriend. Thank God I dumped him."
2. "My friend had three boys who wanted to get her a Christmas present. I took them to get her the gift, and we found this fabulous deal on a set of pots and pans. She had been griping for months about her crappy pots and pans."
"When I called her on Christmas day, she rung me to complain about her terrible present from her kids that only saw her as a chef. I asked where the kids were while she was complaining, and she said they were sitting right by her. She said, 'my little one is crying, but that’s appropriate when he ruined my Christmas.'
I said 'I'm so sorry, this is completely my fault because I’m the one who took them and recommended the gift, because you've complained about your cookware before and they wanted to get you something nice.' She said 'that’s no excuse, they should’ve known better.'
I was completely gobsmacked. That was the beginning of the end of our friendship, because she made her kids cry and wouldn’t even walk it back when she found out it wasn’t their fault."
3. "The Christmas after my son was born, I was completely broke and burned out from being a new mom."
"I sadly did not have the money to buy my friends and family gifts, so I decided to make everyone homemade presents instead. I knew my stepmom liked peppermint bark, so I searched for a highly-rated recipe, purchased the ingredients, made the bark, and wrapped it up. It may have been relatively inexpensive, but I put a lot of thought and time into it.
When she opened it up on Christmas morning, she made a sour face and exclaimed, 'Does anyone want this? Get it away from me!'. Unbeknownst to me, she had started a diet and didn’t want any sweets in the house. Instead of just saying thank you and setting it aside to get rid of later, she made a huge deal about how she didn’t want it and pleaded with the rest of my family to take it. I was devastated. It has been almost a decade since then and I am in a much better place financially, but that was the last gift she’ll ever get from me."
4. "I planned a whole hot chocolate party for the kids I babysat. I got hot chocolate, donuts, and planned on watching a Christmas movie of their choice with them."
"I decorated their kitchen and when they came home from school, and I thought they were gonna love it. Their faces when they all walked in were of utter disappointment. The oldest and youngest both looked at each other and said 'This is all we are getting?'. I said yes, it's my gift to you guys.
The other two just shrugged their shoulders and walked right past the table, food, and decorations. All of them they said weren't hungry and just went into their rooms and didn't come out until I left. I sat silently in the kitchen and sobbed as I waited for their mom to come home. I quit the next day and vowed to never do anything as nice as I did for those kids."
5. "After spending over a hundred dollars on a vintage-style NFL sweatshirt my ex really, really wanted, I got him a few other things. I ended up going over budget because of said sweatshirt."
"Anyway, Christmas rolled around and he made a bunch of comments about how he didn't know how I spent so much money, because it wasn't even a lot of stuff. Meanwhile, I was working in retail and barely had any money outside of bills.
I also got him a season of a show I KNEW he would like (this was in the late 2000s, early 2010s), and he straight-up told me he wouldn't like it without even giving it a try. And then, I kid you not, this year he recommended that exact same show to me as a must-watch."
6. "I gave my friend a very nice homemade card, a few pieces of jewelry, a very beautiful dress, and some pretty expensive shoes. She always wanted those (the shoes especially)."
"So when it was Christmas I gave them to her, and she said, 'Ew, I can't believe you got me this. This sucks, I don't want this anymore.'
She basically threw a very pricey gift I got her with my own money. I don't get it. The card? She ripped it. The other stuff? Threw it away or gave it to a friend. She was the absolute worst and ruined my happiness for the rest of that Christmas day."
7. "My wife crocheted a scarf for my mom. Took her about a month to complete."
"Mom cut the scarf up into potholders. My wife is still *very* upset over this."
8. "I gave my friend a box set of a series she absolutely loved, but hadn't seen all the episodes of."
"She looked at it and said, 'Oh, I don't need these. I can watch the episodes on TV.'"
9. "My mom is notorious for just using this giant plastic cup to drink hot tea. You can't really hold it because it the sides get so hot, but the tea gets cold really quickly. Hot plastic doesn't taste good, either, and the cup tips over so easily."
"So I got her this cute travel mug from Starbucks. It was ceramic with a handle and a metal base to add nice heft. She opened it and commented that Starbucks is way too expensive and that she doesn't understand why people are obsessed with it. She then set the gift aside. She never used it.
You bet I packed that f****n mug up with me when I moved out for school."
10. "On our first Christmas together, I helped my husband choose his mum's gift. She's very materialistic and loves designer things. Not knowing her that well, I suggested getting her some Chanel No. 5 perfume."
"Anyway, he bought her the pure scent — one dab lasts all day. A tiny bottle of it costs £150. She opened it on Christmas day and said 'oh, it's a tester' and moved it to one side. No 'thank you' or anything. That's when I realised she wasn't as classy as she made out... or at all, and the most ungrateful person I've ever met. Nothing is ever good enough, not even Chanel!"
11. "I was at a yankee swap/white elephant party with a group of people from my college. We had set a $15 maximum budget for gifts, so I brought a nice notebook and some Micron pens since I was in art school and I thought those would definitely be a useful gift."
"The girl who opened my gift spent the whole rest of the night complaining about how it was such a lame gift and how she should have swapped with someone when she had the chance.
A few other people could see I was visibly upset by her comments and reassured me that she was just upset because she didn’t get alcohol, like the gift she had bought. The worst part was that the girl who opened my gift was my roommate and knew which gift I had brought."
12. "I saved up a couple of years ago to give my little sister a drawing tablet (worth about €600). I wanted to support her passion for drawing. It was a birthday/Christmas gift — I wanted to give her something big since she turned 19."
"Well, it turns out she wanted a bigger one and the tablet I saved up for is never used. The screen got cracked two weeks in because she just threw it around and didn't even try to keep it safe. The special case I got her was thrown into the trash because 'it's ugly'. The tablet is mostly used as a drink tray.
I might be stupid because I still give her gifts, just... nothing too expensive."
13. "My sister and I are four years apart, and when this happened, she was 17 and employed. Meanwhile, I was 13 in junior high, so keep that in mind."
"She splurged on the family's gifts that year. I alone got a bag of chocolates, a pair of shoes, and a nice necklace. I was jobless and only had a $50 Christmas budget for the entire family, so I could only afford to give her these sister friendship bracelets and a small box of her favourite candy made by her favourite confectioner.
She was livid. She went on and on about how she spent so much on me and how ungrateful I was and that I didn't care about her. My mom was shocked at her behaviour. She tried to explain that she had a job and that was HER choice to spend that much on the family and that all I had was some extra cash and allowance to buy gifts. My sister took all the gifts she got me and returned them. Real nice of her, huh?"
14. "My mom taught me to sew when I was younger. She was really big into sewing, and passed it onto me."
"In middle school, I bought a close friend a jacket from a thrift store and embroidered it. I put a lot of work into making it unique and special to her. She looked at it and then put it aside.
I didn't even get a thank you. I was so excited for her to open it, and not getting any sort of reaction or even a thank you killed me. Our friendship never recovered."
15. "My sister usually returns the gifts I get her for store credit. Doesn’t even try to hide it."
16. "My ex in college LOVED the Minnesota Vikings."
"My uncle was a sports agent and managed Antoine Winfield (Sr… I’m old), so I asked him to sign a FULL SIZE POSTER with the message 'Merry Christmas (ex bf’s name)'.” I got it framed and wrapped it.
When he opened it, he was quiet and then goes 'huh… thanks.' WHAT. He never mentioned it again and never put it up on any of his walls."
17. "My father was big into all things country music, especially Luke Bryan. So, as a college student, I saved my pennies to get him two tickets for him and mum to see Luke Bryan in a nearby big city."
"His response was to yell at me because the seats were 'too far from the stage' and he 'didn’t want to walk that far just to not see anything'. I couldn’t get a refund and they were expensive, so mum and I went without him."
18. "My mum regifted my sister-in-law's present back to her the very next Christmas."
"She was very hurt by that."
19. "My ex's dad and stepmother are big cinema goers and usually go a couple times a month, so I had the idea to get them an annual cinema annual pass."
"Christmas day came around and I handed her the gift surrounded by about 30 of my ex's family. When she opened it, she looked confused. At first, I thought she didn't quite understand what the present was, but then she very loudly said 'I don't go to the cinema so I don't know why you wasted your money on this.' She was literally at the cinema five days prior.
I broke up with said ex in January so thankfully I've never had to deal with another Christmas with this woman."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
