Tell Us The Most Ungrateful Reaction You've Ever Got From Giving A Gift

Some people are crappy.

by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Let's set the scene; you've picked the perfect present, wrapped it beautifully, and given it to your loved one. They tear apart the paper, and then... nothing.

Perhaps it's worse than nothing — some people are straight-up rude. So, we want to know the most ungrateful response you've ever gotten from giving someone a gift.

Maybe your loved one accidentally regifted your present back to you.

Or maybe they outright complained about your thoughtful DIY or home-cooked present.

Perhaps they were so spoiled already, they barely registered your time and effort as meaningful.

Whatever it is, let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article or video!