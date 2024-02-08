"I Felt Stupid For Buying The Ticket" — 18 Movies People Hated So Much, They Walked Out Of The Cinema

Recently, Reddit user u/Fearless-Rip-1675 asked the people of r/RandomThoughts, "Have you ever left the cinema because the movie was so bad?" Here's what they had to say:
1. "I fell asleep halfway through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX). I woke up to the scene in which Han Solo gets skewered."
4. "Cats."
7. "The Cable Guy. It was a double date. My date came out afterwards and said she wished she left with me. My friend thought it was the funniest movie ever. He kept shouting 'CABLE GUY!!' the rest of the evening. My friend’s date dumped him shortly after."
8. "Yes, once. From Maze Runner."
9. "My dad made us leave Michael Cera and Jack Black's Year One lol."
10. "Sausage Party. I was around 16-17 and with three other friends. How could trailers for a movie be so funny then the movie itself be so shit?"
11. "Failure to Launch."
12. "Many years ago, Last Tango in Paris. It did not live up to the hype."
13. "Black Adam. I felt stupid for buying the ticket."
14. "The Matrix Revolutions."
15. "I went to watch Antichrist with my then-girlfriend. That was a hard watch. Gave up around the time the animal started eating its own flesh. I do not recommend."
16. "Trainwreck with Amy Schumer. Couldn't do it, the worst movie I've ever seen."
17. "Magic Mike. I walked out of the cinema and my relationship in one single move."
18. "I walked out of Thor: Love and Thunder because the 28th straight screaming goat gag gave me a migraine."
Shout out to u/Fearless-Rip-1675 and r/RandomThoughts, for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.