    "I Felt Stupid For Buying The Ticket" — 18 Movies People Hated So Much, They Walked Out Of The Cinema

    Some of these are pretty controversial...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/Fearless-Rip-1675 asked the people of r/RandomThoughts, "Have you ever left the cinema because the movie was so bad?" Here's what they had to say:

    1. "I fell asleep halfway through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX). I woke up to the scene in which Han Solo gets skewered."

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    "I love Star Wars, and I fell asleep during a Star Wars movie. I shouldn’t have even been that tired."

    u/unwokewookie

    2. "Avatar: The Last Airbender. I left during a water-bending lesson scene."

    Paramount Pictures

    u/AskMeAboutTelecom

    3. "I only ever left one film. That's My Boy with Adam Sandler."

    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/Traditional-Algae398

    4. "Cats."

    Universal Pictures

    u/Ok-Interaction8116

    "Why did you even go to see it in the first place?" 

    u/PrimalGojiraFan69

    5. "Aquaman 2. My wife and I made it 34 minutes before leaving."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/sodoadman  

    6. "Holmes and Watson with Will Ferrell. My kids begged me to take them, then THEY asked to leave."

    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/Complete-Return3860·  

    7. "The Cable Guy. It was a double date. My date came out afterwards and said she wished she left with me. My friend thought it was the funniest movie ever. He kept shouting 'CABLE GUY!!' the rest of the evening. My friend’s date dumped him shortly after."

    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/Bulercove 

    8. "Yes, once. From Maze Runner."

    20th Century Studios

    u/Frnis_

    9. "My dad made us leave Michael Cera and Jack Black's Year One lol."

    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/eagleface5

    10. "Sausage Party. I was around 16-17 and with three other friends. How could trailers for a movie be so funny then the movie itself be so shit?"

    Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

    u/Spartan_Fruits·  

    11. "Failure to Launch."

    Paramount Pictures

    u/DennisBallShow·  

    12. "Many years ago, Last Tango in Paris. It did not live up to the hype."

    United Artists

    u/llynglas·  

    13. "Black Adam. I felt stupid for buying the ticket."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/fatattack699

    14. "The Matrix Revolutions."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/perspic8t

    15. "I went to watch Antichrist with my then-girlfriend. That was a hard watch. Gave up around the time the animal started eating its own flesh. I do not recommend."

    Nordisk Film, IFC Films, Central Partnership, Lucky Red

    u/BamBamm187

    16. "Trainwreck with Amy Schumer. Couldn't do it, the worst movie I've ever seen."

    Universal Pictures

    u/Feisty_Molasses89

    17. "Magic Mike. I walked out of the cinema and my relationship in one single move."

    Warner Bros. Pictures, Pathé, FilmNation Entertainment

    u/GrumpyGoblin94  

    18. "I walked out of Thor: Love and Thunder because the 28th straight screaming goat gag gave me a migraine."

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/30andhurty·  

    Shout out to u/Fearless-Rip-1675 and r/RandomThoughts, for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.     

    Do you have any to add? Let us know in the comments below!