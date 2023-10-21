"No morals, just Mads."

    "I Can Fix Him" — 17 TV And Movie Villains So Hot, They Made People Question Their Own Morality

    "I don't even need to fix him. I'll take him as is."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/epilogueteen asked the people of r/popculturechat which movie villain is so hot, it makes their moral compass leave their body. Here are some of our favourite responses:

    1. Vilanelle in Killing Eve.

    "What murder?"

    u/thiklin

    2. Eric from True Blood.

    u/tryingtoactcasual

    "That was honestly the only reason I watched the show."

    u/Saravsmith7733

    "As a cishet guy, when Eric talks to Godric before he meets the sun, I questioned myself for a minute."

    —u/lorcancuirc

    3. Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

    — u/djh_van

    "She Hela fine (respectfully)." 

    u/PorkchopMyGuineaPig

    4. Bucky Barnes in Captain America.

    u/ForgetfulLucy28

    "Steve really said 'I can fix him' and he did." 

    —u/ifimscreaming

    5. Lucifer in Lucifer.

    "I WILL fix him." 

    u/SpiritualPeanut

    6. Rio in Good Girls.

    —u/Kylo-The-Optimist

    "If bad, why hot?" 

    —u/BriarRose147

    7. Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter.

    —u/xstardust95x

    "Once you notice Oscar Isaacs you never stop."

    u/Preserved_pineapple

    8. Moriarty in Sherlock.

    —u/meltinlife

    "'I will burn the heeeeart out of you'... oh..." 

    —u/Minister_of_truth

    9. Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

    u/ForgetfulLucy28

    "I once tried to send a shirtless photo of Killmonger to my best friend and accidentally sent it to my boss. Luckily I decided last minute not to caption it 'Cat Daddy.'" 

    —u/honeyimsorry

    "I was sweating." 

    u/WickerPurse

    10. Madam Satan in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

    —u/Independent_Song1140

    "Had a huge crush on her when I was younger and still do." 

    —u/DrStrain42O

    11. Dr. Jonathan Crane, Or Scarecrow, in The Dark Knight Rises.

    —u/Study-Objective

    "I don't even need to fix him. I'll take him as is." 

    u/lefrench75

    12. Loki from Loki.

    —u/impeccabletim

    "He had me in such a chokehold when I was 16 that I started a Tom Hiddleston Tumblr and it still exists 😭"

    —u/MiaFknWallace

    13. Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul.

    "Love this sexy sewer clown." 

    —u/notarobot3675

    "Lalo is a double whammy because he’s handsome and he cooks. Too bad he's a psychopath." 

    u/happyme321

    14. The Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

    —u/Megs0226

    15. Shego from Kim Possible.

    u/notchandlerbing

    "I remember shipping her and Kim before I even knew what shipping was and always thinking that Ron is such a loser and he doesn’t deserve her." 

    u/YerTanri

    16. The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

    "Murderous kidnapping creep… but he sings and looks damn good in a frilly shirt."

    —u/jj_grace

    17. And finally, Mads Mikkelson in, well, basically anything.

    "No morals, just Mads."

    u/heybeytoday

    Shout out to u/epilogueteen and r/popculturechat for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.     

    Do you agree with people's choices? Let us know in the comments below!