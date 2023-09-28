This AI Quiz Will Tell You Which Dumbledore Quote You Are

If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably already know how wise Dumbledore's words can be. So in the sad light of Michael Gambon's recent death, we thought we'd team up with Buzzy to find which of his sage, heartwarming, and often funny on-screen quotes might resonate the most with you.
Editor’s note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.