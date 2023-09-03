"I Literally Went From An 'Okay Then…' To 'This Is One Of The Best Castings Of All Time'": 21 Casting Decisions That Fans Initially Hated, But Ended Up Winning Over Their Hearts

Recently, Reddit user u/ezio8133 asked r/popculturechat, "what's your favorite casting that you initially thought was wrong?" Here are some of our favourite answers...
3. Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It
4. Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight
5. Tom Cruise as Lestat in Interview With The Vampire
6. Ben Affleck as Nicholas Dunne in Gone Girl
7. Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
8. Andrew Scott as Moriarty in Sherlock
9. Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in Monster
10. Woody Harrelson as Haymitch in The Hunger Games
11. Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in Maleficent
12. Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad
13. Matthew McConaughey as Rustin Cohie in True Detective
14. Andrew Lincoln as Rick Rimes in The Walking Dead
15. Matthew McFayden as Fitzwilliam Darcy in Pride & Prejudice
16. Samuel L. Jackon as Nick Fury in The Avengers
17. Lady Gaga as Elizabeth Johnson in American Horror Story
18. Josh Dela Cruz as the host of Blue's Clues & You
19. Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes
20. Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us
21. Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid
H/T to u/ezio8133 and r/popculturechat for having this discussion.
Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.