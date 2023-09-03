    "I Literally Went From An 'Okay Then…' To 'This Is One Of The Best Castings Of All Time'": 21 Casting Decisions That Fans Initially Hated, But Ended Up Winning Over Their Hearts

    "I couldn't get over the fact that the leading guy was the weirdo with the boards from Love Actually."

    Recently, Reddit user u/ezio8133 asked r/popculturechat, "what's your favorite casting that you initially thought was wrong?" Here are some of our favourite answers...

    1. Robert Pattinson as Batman in The Batman

    —u/227743

    "I totally felt that way when Rob was cast! Boy did I eat my words!"

    u/InGeekiTrust

    2. Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie

    "My apologies for doubting him."

    —u/SarahJFroxy 

    "The moment I saw him dancing as a child, I knew he was born to be Ken." 

    u/FlappyDolphin72 

    "I literally went from an 'okay then…' to 'this is one of the best castings of all time'."

    u/KingSlugma

    3. Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It

    "He was so young and handsome, I genuinely couldn't see it until the first trailer was released."

    u/Murky_Translator2295

    "My favorite category of attractive men is 'if evil, why hot?'"

    u/honeyimsorry

    4. Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight

    "The casting is absolutely iconic now, but I remember when it was first announced and the posters started making the rounds. The general reaction was mostly confusion — 'The guy from 10 Things I Hate About You? Brokeback Mountain? A Knights Tale?!'."

    —u/BluePeriod_

    "I'm really surprised this isn't number one in this thread. The public response to his casting was not good, to say the least."

    u/americanslang59

    5. Tom Cruise as Lestat in Interview With The Vampire

    "This was primed to be a dumpster fire of an adaptation. Even Anne [Rice, the author of the books the film is based on] herself disliked the casting, but she fell in love with his portrayal of Lestat."

    u/tarc0917  

    "I feel it's one of the only times he really disappeared into a role. A lot of Tom's movies feel like he's playing a version of himself, but when I look at this, I see Lestat, not Tom."

    —u/LizzieSaysHi

    "Anne Rice was absolutely brutal about his casting, and he has spoken about how much it upset him. He did a ton of research, read all the books, and dedicated himself completely. I am not even remotely surprised she took it all back. She gushes over him in a piece I read about her opinion of the movie."

    —u/Nox-Avis

    6. Ben Affleck as Nicholas Dunne in Gone Girl

    u/dancing_light

    "I've never liked Ben Affleck, I don't know why but there's just... Something there I don't care for. But when I read the book after watching the movie, I thought they did a perfect job casting him. He's perfect as Nick (another fictional man I don't like and am incredibly unimpressed with)."

    —u/thecavalieryouth

    "I absolutely love that David Fincher thought Ben Affleck was so convincing as a liar in Gone Girl that he said he would be 'suspicious' of the actor if he were Affleck's wife."

    u/ForgetfulLucy28

    7. Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon

    "I was so wrong about Matt Smith as Daemon." 

    —u/gollumey

    "He absolutely NAILED this role." 

    —u/manoloblair

    "I never understood why so many people thought he would be bad in that part. I saw him in The Crown first, and he basically had it down with Prince Philip's swagger and haughty attitude/machismo."

    —u/savingrain

    8. Andrew Scott as Moriarty in Sherlock

    "I was really dubious about Andrew Scott as Moriarty in Sherlock, given the way the books portray the character. But I actually think his take is GENIUS."

    u/TheFandomJunkie

    "His face crumpling like that has always given me the absolute creeps. It's incredible acting. Terrifying, to the point that I expect Andrew Scott to always scare the shit out of me in a movie (although I love him and think he's very talented; I just can't get that face out of my head. I don't want my heart burned out!!!)."

    —u/colorful_assortment

    9. Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in Monster

    "She blew that role away!"

    u/Honest-Register-5151  

    "What. The. FUCK. I had absolutely NO IDEA until right now that that was her. Amazing."

    u/space-sage

    10. Woody Harrelson as Haymitch in The Hunger Games

    "I wasn't sure about Woody as Haymitch at first, but he was 10/10."

    —u/beebyspice

    11. Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in Maleficent

    u/SitchChick  

    "I thought it was brilliantly done, but damn did it catch me off guard." 

    u/drivwticks

    12. Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad

    "I'm still floored by Cranston's Walter White. When I first saw the ads, I was like, 'Hal [from Malcolm in the Middle] cooking meth? Pfffffft.' I was so, so wrong."

    —u/Harlequins-Joker

    13. Matthew McConaughey as Rustin Cohie in True Detective

    "I was beyond sceptical when my friends started trying to convince me to watch. Matthew McConaughey in a tense southern gothic police drama? But my God, was I wrong!"

    u/TheKingoftheBlind

    "The McConaissance was something else. He was so ridiculously good in this, it's a performance I will never forget."

    u/keypoard

    "I remember watching A Time to Kill, having only seen him in rom-coms before, and bawling my eyes out. The subject matter is gut-wrenching, but he also did a very good job."

    u/Kelsosunshine  

    14. Andrew Lincoln as Rick Rimes in The Walking Dead

    "I wanted to watch The Walking Dead for years, but I couldn't get over the fact that the leading guy was the weirdo with the boards from Love Actually. Now, I think he's the best main character from any show I've watched. Andrew Lincoln is amazing in this role."

    —u/Bee09361

    "I couldn't picture him as a gritty, desperate zombie fighter. I have trouble watching his part in Love Actually now. I keep thinking, 'why is Rick Grimes talking like that and being a fucking weirdo?'"

    —u/dndrinker

    15. Matthew McFayden as Fitzwilliam Darcy in Pride & Prejudice

    "I could only picture Colin Firth as Darcy, but Matthew changed my mind pretty quickly."

    —u/Inside_Wave8823

    16. Samuel L. Jackon as Nick Fury in The Avengers

    —u/Content_Pool_1391  

    "An upgrade from the David Hasselhoff version."

    —u/ezio8133

    17. Lady Gaga as Elizabeth Johnson in American Horror Story

    —u/lepetitgrenade 

    "I had no idea what to expect with her going into AHS: Hotel, but she was the best part of a weird season."

    —u/tarc0917

    18. Josh Dela Cruz as the host of Blue's Clues & You

    u/ezio8133    

    "I remember being apprehensive about him, but when I heard that Steve and Joe (the actor's name is Dom I think?) personally picked him, I felt a little better. I grew up with Steve; my first kid grew up with Joe; and my second is growing up with Josh. It's kinda sweet." 

    —u/LizzieSaysHi

    "I refused to watch anyone but Steve, and couldn't imagine Joe or Josh being any good. Then I watched Blues Big City Adventure, cried my eyes out, and became a convert."

    —u/Maroon_Haze

    19. Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes

    "When he was cast, I thought it was going to be a bust, but he absolutely killed it."

    u/ezio8133  

    20. Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us

    "Love them, but I didn't buy into them being Ellie. But then they came and blew everyone away."

    u/Noshonoyoo

    21. Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid

    "I thought she wouldn't be properly evil, but her acting was great!"

    u/InGeekiTrust  

