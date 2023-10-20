This Quiz Will Reveal The Exact "The Office" Character You Are In Like, 15 Seconds

Chances are you've already wondered which character from The Office you have the most in common with. Luckily, we've paired with Buzzy to reveal what % of different characters you are (I mean, it's too serious a science to leave to guesswork, right?).
Enjoy!
Want to take more infinity quizzes powered by the magic of AI? You can find them here!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools. Find out more about how our new infinity quizzes work here.
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?