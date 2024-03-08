Whether it's through completely changing their character arc, offering new lines and perspectives, or full-on ghost-directing a show, actors have way more of a say on how a TV show shapes up than many of us realise. Here are 23 examples:
9.Jenna Ortega chose not to say a lot of scripted lines, including "oh my God, I'm freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself," in Wednesday.
10.Crispin Glover is the reason The Thin Man is silet in Charlie's Angels.
11.When she first read the Cruel Intentions script, Reese Witherspoon thought Annette Hargrove, her character, was "too demure and too much of a woman influenced by a guy's manipulations." She then rewrote the character's dialogue with writer and director Roger Kumble.
12.Jeff Bridges reportedly "basically rewrote the script" of Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr. (and director Jon Favreau) during rehearsal.