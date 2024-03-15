6.
Tom Hanks went pretty method while filming Cast Away, leading to a staph infection from a wound on his leg.
7.
Halle Berry filmed Bruised with an actual MMA fighter, who broke two of her ribs during a fighting scene.
8.
And when filming Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone thought the best way to achieve a realistic finish was to tell his scene partner to ditch the choreo and “just go out there and try to clock me."
10.
Natalie Portman not only dislocated her rib when filming a lift for Black Swan, but there was no medic on set at the time and she finished filming a ballet scene on an untreated injury.
11.
Tom Cruise broke his ankle filming a stunt jump in Mission Impossible 6, and the moment ended up in the film.
12.
Daniel Day-Lewis broke two ribs from going method during the filming of My Left Foot.
13.
And Daniel Day-Lewis also caught pneumonia on the set of Gangs of New York as he refused to wrap up in warm clothes.
15.
Priyanka Chopra was about to perform an action scene for her role in Quantico — and then got a concussion by falling on her way to filming it.
17.
Dylan O'Brien fell off a moving vehicle when shooting a Maze Runner: The Death Cure stunt and was then run over by another car.
21.
It's probably easier to list the films in which Jackie Chan hasn't sustained an injury than to name those in which he has.
22.
Micheal J. Fox was almost hanged when filming a hanging scene in Back To The Future. And like Isla Fischer, for a while, people around him just thought he was acting.
Can you think of any other examples, or have thoughts on the ones we've mentioned? Let us know in the comments below!