18 Times Writers For Cancelled TV Shows Revealed What Would Have Happened Next

You know when your TV show gets cancelled on a cliffhanger? Well, it happens all too often — so we thought we'd share some (brave, kind) writers who spoiled the ending for all of us after realising we wouldn't be able to find out any other way.
1.A Lizzie McGuire writer just revealed how the cancelled reunion show would have gone.
"I had always had an ending to Earl and I’m sorry I didn’t get the chance to see it happen. You’ve got a show about a guy with a list so not seeing him finish it is a bummer. But the truth is, he wasn’t ever going to finish the list," he added.
6.If Castle hadn't been cancelled, sources suggest that Kate would have survived the shootout.
7.Hawaii Five-0showrunner Peter M. Lenkov hinted at season 11 plans.
"If you remember, Junior ended up killing the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, and because he felt guilty about that, Tani finds out that he’s been sort of supporting them. So there was a storyline about that that was going to lead into Season 11," he added.
8.The entire unaired script of the adapted Arthur Conan Doyle story The Lost Worldwas shared online after the show was cancelled.
9.And Constantine showrunner Daniel Cerone also revealed a script that showed what would have happened in the never-to-be-aired episode 14 of the first season.
"One price of ‘The Origin’ spell was the creation of a zombie population. Years into the epidemic, a joint effort was undertaken to corral the zombies into one location in the center of America. The Whitelands now function as a dangerous border between the South, West and Northern territories. (X marks the spot where ‘The Source’ will appear,” she added.
11.After Netflix cancelled The Midnight Club, creator Mike Flanagan revealed how it would have played out on Tumblr.
Among other spoilers, he revealed that Amesh, Natsuki, Kevin, and then Ilonka would die, in that order.
12.Showrunner Josh Safran revealed how the Gossip Girl reboot would have gone if it had gotten a season three.
It also transpired that David and Nick's mother wasn't who we thought, and Gossip Girl would become an app.
13.The creator of Defying Gravity, James Parriot, revealed how the cancelled show would have ended.
“Yeah, people guessed pretty early on that it’s Arnel’s leg loss that gets Zoe back into the program. At the beginning of the second season, she’s going to be at home, has a job teaching college, she’s going to have another romance, she’s going to have washed her hands of the whole thing. Donner’s going to be going nuts. They’re going to be doing the survival training for the mission and Arnel was going to lose a leg, and Zoe would be called back," he added.
14.Creator and star of cancelled show The Last Man On Earth, Will Forte, revealed how it would have ended on a Vulture podcast.
"And we eventually communicate with them a little bit. They get comfortable with us. They're very nice people. They look scary but they end up being nice people. They're probably a couple famous people in there hopefully, or at least one. Somebody, I don't know. Somebody's acting. Somebody's the main person. And eventually we'd all get comfortable with each other, and they would kind of let one person out. They wouldn't be scared anymore," he added.
15.An executive for Terra Nova, Brannon Braga, shared the plot that was meant for the second season.
"Then [there would be] a big showdown, and Taylor [Stephen Lang] was going to go crazy," he added. "The main source of conflict would be between Taylor and Jim Shannon [Jason O'Mara], and a battle for control of the colony and how to deal with these new dangers."
16.Executive producer for The Unit, Shawn Ryan, shared what would have happened if season five had gone ahead as planned.
“The final season was going to be, I figured the fifth season was going to be the last… It was going to be a long, sort of final mission for Jonas. He’s not medically cleared, Mac has to go in and sort of change the medical records so that Jonas can keep on [going on missions]. We had a whole thing planned, it was going to be good," he added.
17.Carnivàle creator Daniel Knauf revealed his plans for the four seasons of the show he never got to make.
"Gecko, I always thought he’d be our Mr. Spock. That he’d break out. He sort of did, a little bit, and probably could have if we’d written to it a little more. But we never did. I never thought of him as big in the context of Ben’s arc, or hyper-arc, or meta-arc," he added.
18.Fans of the cancelled Netflix show GLOW might not have access to the lost storyline, but Kate Nash (Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson) revealed pictures from the never-to-be-seen fourth season.