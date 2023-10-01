"It's F**king Problematic" — 14 Scenes And Storylines Actors Absolutely Refused To Film

1.
John Krasinski straight-up said "no" to letting his character Jim cheat on Jenna Fischer's character, Pam, with Cathy on The Office.
Matthew Perry didn't like a Friends storyline where Chandler became a regular at a strip club because he loved their sandwiches.
Anna Kendrick refused to let her character, Beca, kiss Theo, a music exec in Pitch Perfect 3.
If we're honest, the most important relationship in those movies was the one we all built with this song:
And Joseph Gordon-Levitt refused to let his character, Adam, kiss Anna Kendrick's character Katherine in 50/50.
Morgan Freeman refused to let his character Red play the harmonica in Shawshank Redemption.
Viggo Mortensen refused to make a cameo as Aragorn in the Hobbit movies.
I mean, he had impressed us enough in Lord of the Rings by that point:
Michelle Rodriguez didn't let her character Letty cheat on Dominic (Vin Diesel) in The Fast And The Furious.
She had so many great moments in the movie that I understand why she didn't feel she needed THAT storyline:
Jessica Alba said "absolutely not" to swimming with a tiger shark in Into the Blue.
Isla Fisher refused to shoot a nude scene in Wedding Crashers because she thought it'd make her comic character, Gloria, less funny.
The movie was the first comedy role she went for after advice from husband Sacha Baron-Cohen:
Emma Watson allegedly left This Is The End after Channing Tatum danced in her face wearing nothin' but a G-string.
Ben Affleck refused to wear a Yankees cap, even as his character Nick in Gone Girl.
In a similar vein, Ian Wright (a former Arsenal footballer) refused to let his character say that Tottenham "are a great side" on Ted Lasso.
Joaquin Phoenix chose not to rub mud into a woman's eyes when playing Jesus Christ in Mary Magdalene.
Thandiwe Newton said "no, thanks" to kissing Gerard Butler for RocknRolla for, well, bacterial reasons.
