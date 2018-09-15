It might seem like a long time ago, but about two weeks ago on Aug. 31, Ariana Grande performed at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

The service, held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, was watched by fans around the world and featured musical tributes from acts including Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, and Stevie Wonder. Grande delivered a powerful rendition of “Natural Woman”.

She looks noticeably uncomfortable and clearly trying to get away without causing a scene. This video pisses me off https://t.co/UxN3NBY4Ei

When Ellis was interviewed about the incident, he immediately apologised, saying “it would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast”. Despite the outpouring of concern on social media at the time, Grande made no comment.

Detroit Police told the Detroit Free Press that they had contacted Grande's team following complaints from concerned fans and after seeing the online debate.



“We received some phone calls from citizens and saw [social media posts] that there may have been some kind of inappropriate contact at Aretha Franklin's funeral between Bishop Ellis and Ariana Grande,” Detroit Police Capt. Jevon Johnson told the newspaper.

“We reached out to her representatives. They said she completely took it as an accident and was ready to move on. Based on what her representatives stated, we do not have an open investigation.”

Following the incident, Ellis told the Associated Press: “It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. ... I don't know, I guess I put my arm around her. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but, again, I apologise.”

