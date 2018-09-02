 back to top
People Are Suggesting Who Could Play Luke Cage After Mike Colter's Ariana Grande Comment

"Is Michael Jai White busy?"

Ade Onibada
Luke Cage actor Mike Colter has issued an apology following the backlash to a tweet in which he suggested that the bishop who touched Ariana Grande was "shooting his shot."

Hello all. I apologize about my tweet earlier. In no way do I condone any such behavior. It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such. I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay🙏🏿
Mike Colter @realmikecolter

Hello all. I apologize about my tweet earlier. In no way do I condone any such behavior. It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such. I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay🙏🏿

The 42-year-old actor, who plays the lead role in the Netflix series, took to Twitter hours after sending out the now deleted tweet, in an attempt to explain his original post. He said it was intended to be "biting sarcasm."

Twitter

He had posted his comment in response to an original tweet by Daily Show host Trevor Noah, where he questioned the placement of presiding Bishop Charles' hand on Ariana Grande's body.

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who led Aretha Franklin's funeral, was accused of making the "God is a woman" singer visibly uncomfortable following her performance at Franklin's grand farewell.

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk
When asked about the incident, the bishop apologised in an interview with the Associated Press. He said: "It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast... I don't know, I guess I put my arm around her. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but, again, I apologise."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

The actor explained his original tweet and apologised for not addressing it sooner. He wrote: “It was intending to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such. I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for BET / Via gettyimages.co.uk

The apology went down well with some people.

@realmikecolter Keep in mind that a lot of people have been defending this preacher. And perhaps, Mike read the defenses and made a sarcastic response out of anger and frustration, as we tend to. Mike has spoken out in defense of minorities and women many times. This is obviously sarcasm.
Gavin C. Brown @gavin_c_brown

@realmikecolter Keep in mind that a lot of people have been defending this preacher. And perhaps, Mike read the defenses and made a sarcastic response out of anger and frustration, as we tend to. Mike has spoken out in defense of minorities and women many times. This is obviously sarcasm.

@realmikecolter I saw the tweet &amp; it seemed "off" from what you usually post, so I figured it was sarcasm. But it did hurt people, so thanks for apologizing
Carolyn @gary4dawin

@realmikecolter I saw the tweet &amp; it seemed "off" from what you usually post, so I figured it was sarcasm. But it did hurt people, so thanks for apologizing

@realmikecolter It’s sad people can’t recognize a sarcastic joke.
nick joseph @madman3005

@realmikecolter It's sad people can't recognize a sarcastic joke.

But not so well with others.

@realmikecolter This is such a lie. And if it isn’t then you’re ridiculously tone deaf and don’t empathize with people in distress. So which is it?
Matt @MoviesAtTheMatt

@realmikecolter This is such a lie. And if it isn't then you're ridiculously tone deaf and don't empathize with people in distress. So which is it?

@realmikecolter Has the definition of sarcasm changed in the past 24 hours or...........?
K.Elizabeth AKA Cleopatra Jones Jr. @theKelizabeth82

@realmikecolter Has the definition of sarcasm changed in the past 24 hours or...........?

@realmikecolter
La Miki Minach @GirlfaceKillah

@realmikecolter

And for those who are definitely not here for Colter, the damage has already been done and they have ideas about who they think could play the indestructible Marvel hero.

@realmikecolter I hope they replace you with Terry Crews
TO FREEDOM!!!!! @emoblackthot

@realmikecolter I hope they replace you with Terry Crews

Mike Colter be out here tweeting stupid like Terry Crews can’t come in and play Luke Cage infinitely better than he can
Darth Kriss @insanityreport

Mike Colter be out here tweeting stupid like Terry Crews can't come in and play Luke Cage infinitely better than he can

@insanityreport Terry Crews would be an excellent choice. I wouldn't mind Sean Blakemore taking the role. I don't know if he has a gig now that the Quad is over. https://t.co/gN1BoBwLii
Vinyetta Butler @VinButler

@insanityreport Terry Crews would be an excellent choice. I wouldn't mind Sean Blakemore taking the role. I don't know if he has a gig now that the Quad is over.

Mike Colter really tweets like Marvel won’t replace him with Tyrese and act like nothing happened
Dad @fivefifths

Mike Colter really tweets like Marvel won't replace him with Tyrese and act like nothing happened

@realmikecolter Is Michael Jai White busy?????
Amanda @mandychele

@realmikecolter Is Michael Jai White busy?????

Mike Colter acting like Marvel won’t replace him with Don Cheadle and keep it pushing.
Blaqq Rob @BlaqqRob

Mike Colter acting like Marvel won't replace him with Don Cheadle and keep it pushing.

Hey Marvel, I know a guy #LukeCage
Elderly Millennial @Osito1034

Hey Marvel, I know a guy #LukeCage

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Netflix / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

