Here's What We Know So Far About The Investigation Into The Deaths Of 39 People Found In The Back Of A Truck

Ben Stansall / Getty Images

The victims have been identified as 31 men and 8 women. Police initially believed that all 39 were Chinese nationals, however, new developments suggest that at least six of the them could be from Vietnam.

The BBC reported it has been in contact with six Vietnamese families who fear their relatives are among the victims, with some claiming to have had fees paid to smugglers returned shortly after the news of the discovery broke.

A missing Vietnamese woman who texted her mother to say “I can’t breathe” is believed to be one of these victims.

According to numerous reports, a woman called Pham Thi Tra My, 26, sent a message saying “I’m dying” at the time the lorry was being shipped from Belgium to the UK on Tuesday night. She has not been heard from since.

Both Chinese and Vietnamese officials are now working closely with British police to help idenitfy the victims, their respective embassies have said.

An online forum representing the Vietnamese community in the UK is reported to have supplied the police with photos of approximately 20 Vietnamese nationals who have been flagged as missing by family members.