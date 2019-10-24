39 Bodies Discovered In The Back Of A Lorry Are Believed To Be Chinese Nationals

Police visit the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate.

The 39 bodies discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck in Grays, Essex are believed to have all been that of Chinese nationals.

The victims, who were were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning, were pronounced dead at the scene and have been identified as 38 adults and one teenager. Essex Police said formal identification "could be a lengthy process".

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning by Essex police.

According to Reuters, two addresses in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, have been searched by police in connection to the investigation.

Contrary to original reports which suggested that the vehicle had entered the UK via the Welsh port of Holyhead, further investigation has now put the journey of the truck from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into Purfleet, and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30am on Wednesday.

The news that the victims of this latest tragedy were Chinese echoes the Dover tragedy of 2000, when the bodies of 58 Chinese nationals were found in the back of a tomato truck at Dover. That vehicle had started its journey from Zeebrugge.

On Wednesday afternoon the Bulgarian ministry of foreign affairs said the truck was registered in the coastal town of Varna under the name of a company owned by a female Irish citizen, Reuters reported.



Forensic experts have moved the vehicle from the industrial site where the bodies were found to a secure location.

The National Crime Agency said it was assisting the investigation and working to “urgently identify and take action against any organised crime groups who have played a role in causing these deaths.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as an “unimaginable tragedy and truly heartbreaking”.