We Sat Down With Da'Vine Joy Randolph To Discuss Awards, Black Creatives And The Importance Of Manifesting

I'm hoping that I see you booked and busy for years to come because you deserve it. You are such incredible talent, you are a fantastic actor and you deserve the absolute world.



Thank you. That is so sweet. I am jet-lagged, but I really appreciate you saying that and I just want you to know my face is one way but inside my heart is crying. That is so kind of you.

I think you know this too, but as Black creatives, we’ve got to keep it diversified, but we also have to keep it authentic and real. That's all I try to do, whether it's High Fidelity or Only Murders in the Building, or whatever it is because our stories don’t get told as often and when they do I’m like a mother bear, I’m very protective over who that woman is and how she’s being portrayed.

I came into this guns blazing but it was nice when I was shown these guys are coming to the table with a certain amount. That’s what I wanted, I want it to be that good writing, I want it to be quality creatives telling these kinds of stories because my hope is that the more of these quality pieces we get, we’ll have more quantity of them and then hopefully that will become the new norm and we can break these archaic stereotypes once and for all. But if nothing else, it will happen with me.

I hope that it inspires other creatives and actors in particular, that they can show up authentically and with a high level of performance, not only for themselves but for their characters too. I think of them like spirits or souls, it’s a very spiritual process for me. For me it’s like Ghost, I know I did the musical but you know the movie, how the spirit comes into your body and they’re inhabiting you. I take it literally and personally, so it’s imperative that these types of roles that aren’t done much or aren’t done well, that we can improve and have more of them.