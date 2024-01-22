We Sat Down With Da'Vine Joy Randolph To Discuss Awards, Black Creatives And The Importance Of Manifesting

If you’ve lived a full life and never had the feeling of being left out or left behind, count yourself extremely lucky. The Holdovers effortlessly showcases a spectrum of emotions that come with being an outcast. These feelings of rejection are incredibly performed by the talents of Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
The Holdovers immerses the audience in the characters’ emotions with an impeccable balance of melancholy and comedy that will have you laughing through your tears. We sat down with Da’Vine Joy Randolph to discuss the effort it takes to portray such emotions on screen and how she’s handling her recent wins in the awards circuit:
Da’Vine, this role feels like it was made for you. When you audition or inquire about a role in a film what is it you look for? What about this role made you say ‘Yes Mary Lamb is for me’?
It’s less of “Is this made for me to play?” and it’s more so I get a desire I get a desire and intrigue to tell this Black woman's story. This one in particular excited me because the script was already in a really great place, but when they aren't I get excited because I want to explore the character and bring more to it. It’s all about the storytelling for me and making sure these women are being represented accurately and as fully as they possibly can.
The way you played Mary Lamb there was so much in the unsaid. When she was in a room, without speaking you could feel so much pain for her character. How do you exude so much emotion without saying anything?
You think it. You think on it. You let it ruminate your thoughts. You know when you’re grieving, your brain is so overactive and you feel empty inside but your thoughts are echoing through your body. I just allowed myself to think those thoughts because I began to realise that if I think it, it’s going to show up on the camera. It was very important that when I was done with the scene, I needed to leave it and return back to me because I couldn't stay in that depressive state. Working like that wouldn't have worked for me, so being able to tap in and tap out helped me give more to it. I knew I didn’t have to be stuck there, so let's just give in to the moment.
The feeling of not belonging is a universal Black experience and unfortunately, we saw that in Mary – wanting to belong amongst outcasts but still being somewhat rejected. Were there life experiences you drew from to convey that form of rejection?
Oh yeah, but baby we live in it right? This is what we know, so it was just living haha. It wasn’t difficult to draw from and everyone on set was great and so wonderful but I mean I’m quite literally filming something and when you’re the only one in the sea of white people that’ll do it. It was all naturally there.
A strong character trait from Mary is her sense of selflessness, she does not live for herself, she only lives for others, which is, unfortunately, the burden of most Black women and Black mothers. Have you ever been on the receiving end of incredible selflessness or been in Mary's position yourself?
My mother is extremely selfless with my sister and I, she is for anyone but in particular her children. Similarly, for my family, there have been times when I’ve had to be selfless but I think that’s just how we roll, if there’s a need we show up.
How do you find the balance for not to become your norm because it’s easy to stay in that state?
It’s hard. I think it takes consistent checks and balances with oneself. I can definitely fall trapped in that for sure, but boundaries are a thing that tends to help.
You've had an exciting couple of months with nominations and award wins, with more to come I'm sure. You're such an inspiration to Black women and girls around the world, what advice would you give to those who want to be just like you?
Just keep going. Consistency is everything and if I can do it, you can definitely do it. If it's on your heart then it’s what you're meant to do, it’'s just a matter of when not if. H the courage to stick with it and stay in it because it will come to pass.
With your awards and nominations coming in, was this something you were manifesting for 2024 or are you just taking things as they’re coming?
I’m taking things as they’re coming. I never did this movie and was like, “Yup, and it's going to get mad awards.” No, especially since it’s independent. However, this moment is something that I've wanted, my work being seen by the masses. I think there's been in times before certain sects of people or demographics have seen my work here and there but this is the first time that the masses have seen and it’s been something I’ve been waiting for and hoping for. Manifesting is everything.
Now you’ve got the masses, what is it you’re manifesting next? Are you a person who thinks far ahead?
Oh, I'm always that I'm always planning 1000 steps. I think the biggest thing is consistency and this is to now be the new bar that's set for how I operate on several levels. Making it very clear to my team and those around me the type of work I want to continue to do. If anything I hope that this opens doors so I can continue to work at this level of proficiency.
I'm hoping that I see you booked and busy for years to come because you deserve it. You are such incredible talent, you are a fantastic actor and you deserve the absolute world.
Thank you. That is so sweet. I am jet-lagged, but I really appreciate you saying that and I just want you to know my face is one way but inside my heart is crying. That is so kind of you.
I think you know this too, but as Black creatives, we’ve got to keep it diversified, but we also have to keep it authentic and real. That's all I try to do, whether it's High Fidelity or Only Murders in the Building, or whatever it is because our stories don’t get told as often and when they do I’m like a mother bear, I’m very protective over who that woman is and how she’s being portrayed.
I came into this guns blazing but it was nice when I was shown these guys are coming to the table with a certain amount. That’s what I wanted, I want it to be that good writing, I want it to be quality creatives telling these kinds of stories because my hope is that the more of these quality pieces we get, we’ll have more quantity of them and then hopefully that will become the new norm and we can break these archaic stereotypes once and for all. But if nothing else, it will happen with me.
I hope that it inspires other creatives and actors in particular, that they can show up authentically and with a high level of performance, not only for themselves but for their characters too. I think of them like spirits or souls, it’s a very spiritual process for me. For me it’s like Ghost, I know I did the musical but you know the movie, how the spirit comes into your body and they’re inhabiting you. I take it literally and personally, so it’s imperative that these types of roles that aren’t done much or aren’t done well, that we can improve and have more of them.
Many doors will open and opportunities will be created, but what's next for you, outside of your career what are you looking forward to?
I just want all of this to have mattered. I don't know when the Oscars are but whatever the day after, I don't want it to be like, “ok, and that was cute.” I want there to be some staying power.
Truly for me, it’s not about the awards, and I know a lot of people say “It’s not about the awards” but I think as a Black artist it’s different. I want a career, I want to create a legacy. I want to be booked for five years in advance with strong pieces, not fighting for scraps. So that to me is beyond an award. They are great and mean a lot within our community but that’s what I want.
Some things need to change the industry and I think we're just the people to do it. Let's stay committed to the cause and not be chasing money, get a great deal by all means but let's do the work and that’s it.
You will be booked and busy, I’ll manifest for you
Thank you so much, sweetheart.