Canadians Who Grew Up In The 2000s, This One's For You — It's Time To Find Out Which Family Channel Show You Are

Don't take it personally if you get Life with Derek.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Disney

If you're anything like me, you spent most evenings in the 2000s sitting in front of your TV, watching Family Channel — a staple in Canadian households. So, it's about time my fellow '00s kids found out which Family Channel classic they are.

Disney / Via giphy.com

Although Family Channel did share many shows with Disney Channel, I'm telling you, it was completely different (arguably better).

What other Family Channel shows do you miss? Let us know below, and follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for even more nostalgia!

Hot Topic
Obsessed with all things Disney? Join our fan community where you'll find hot topic discussions, quizzes, movie news, and more!
See our Disney Discussions
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Disney conversation instead.
See the Discussions