I Re-Read15 Of Robert Munsch's Most Popular Kids Books — Here's A Definitive Ranking

If you grew up in the 2000s, odds are you spent lots of time reading stories created by the absolute master of kids’ books, Robert Munsch. If you don’t know who that is, man, did you miss out on a fun-filled childhood.
So, you can imagine my excitement when I found my giant collection — The Munschworks Grand Treasury, which includes a whopping 15 books in it, including all your favourites: Purple, Green and Yellow;Something Good… I could go on.
Well, I spent my morning re-reading all 386 pages of this collection — so now I’m gonna do my absolute best to rank these 15 books, from least to most favourite. Here we go!
15.Mortimer
14.The Fire Station
13.I Have To Go!
12.Show and Tell
11.Thomas' Snowsuit
10.Jonathan Cleaned Up — Then He Heard A Sound
9.Pigs
8.Angela's Airplane
7.A Promise is a Promise
6.David's Father
5.Murmel, Murmel, Murmel
4.Something Good
3.Stephanie's Ponytail
2.Purple, Green and Yellow
1.The Paper Bag Princess
What's your favourite Robert Munsch book? Let us know in the comments below, and follow BuzzFeed Canada's Instagram and TikTok for your daily dose of Canadian nostalgia.