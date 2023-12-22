Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Pick One Disney Princess And We Bet That We Can Correctly Guess Your Dream Job

Destiny awaits.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Contributor

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Simply answer one question and we'll tell you your dream job. How, you ask? Well, that's the magic of Disney princesses!

Disney / Via Giphy

I bet you're freaked out right now. Tell us if we guessed your dream job correctly in the comments below.

Disney / Via Giphy

And make sure you follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community