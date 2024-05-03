23 Food Chains From Other Countries That Canadians Wish Would Just Come To Canada Already

8. "I wish Target came back, but actually replicated the American model they had. The reason it's so popular among Canadians is because of how great it is in the U.S."

"When Target came to Canada it was a complete disaster. Undergrad business students have Target case studies. That's how bad it was."

– [deleted user]

"I liked Target in the US. It's like Walmart or Canadian Tire but just a touch more upscale."

– u/zixingcheyingxiong