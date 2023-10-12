60 Under-$25 Things That Will Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

1. A small lamp that'll cast a sunset or sunrise light in the room. If you're upset it gets dark at 4:30 p.m. now, and you can't take a sunset walk anymore because it's during your working hours, this will be a great way to bring those calming colors back into your life.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it. The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined a circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." —MBA Squared
Get it from Amazon $12.99+ (available in two colors).
2. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend!" —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
3. A ball launcher perfect for any pet parent whose fur babies loves to run. Not only will this get the tennis ball farther than just using your arm, but it also grabs the muddy, slobbery ball from the ground, meaning you never have to touch that gross thing again. Now that, my friends, is a win for both of you.
Promising review: "While my dog struggles with the concept of returning the ball to me, she absolutely loves this! We visit a huge dog park frequently, and this lets me throw a ball far enough that she really gets to run full throttle! I could never throw it far enough on my own to keep her interested more than one or two times before getting the launcher. Now, we can spend an hour at the park playing with it. I have one super tired dog when we go home. Tired dog = happy dog = happy dog mom. I also love that I don't have to pick up the slimy ball with my hands anymore, especially after she drops it in a puddle, because the launcher picks it right up. My dog gets so excited when she sees the launcher that she will bounce back and forth in front of me until I throw the ball. I only regret not buying one of these earlier!" —C. Fritzche
Get it from Amazon for $7.24+ (available in seven sizes and seven lengths).
4. An "After Coffee" notepad with three separate sections to help you take a second in the morning (maybe while you're enjoying your first cup) to split up your to-do list into your top priorities, what can be done later, and what can be done tomorrow. This will help you focus on what needs to get done without getting overwhelmed.
This Black woman-owned business makes super cute apparel, prints, notepads, and more! This notepad is 6x8 inches and has 50 sheets to help coordinate all your to-dos.
Promising review: "Love this to-do list! It matches my current needs to prioritize and keep it simple! (Rather than just making a long list that is not in order.) The quality is great with the paper feeling a bit thicker than printer paper. It is larger than expected — a pleasant surprise!" —Amanda Gillis
Get it from Godly Gorgeous on Etsy for $17.
5. A digital luggage scale so you don't have to spend any time worrying about finding out your bag is overweight at the airport and then trying to rearrange while you're suitcase it open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have, but owning this scale will ensure that you never have to pay an overweight baggage fee again.
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in six colors and as a two-pack).
6. A false eyelash applicator reviewers swear is so easy to use, even for beginners. Applying false lashes should not be a difficult task, and yet it somehow is? Well, here's your solution that you'll be so thankful for when every holiday party and celebration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "This is very easy to use and affordable. I was able to put on my lashes in no time. I can't believe I use to apply my lashes without this amazing tool. I place my lashes directly in the center and adjust the ends. My lashes go on in one minute less with this tool." —CITY Beauty
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (available in five colors).
7. A FURemover Broom that works to remove pet *and* human hair from deep in your carpet that your vacuum can't reach. Plus, it has a squeegee edge so you can also use it to clean your shower, windows, and even car windshield. We love a multipurpose product!
Promising review: "This sucker is magic. I bought mine three years ago and it still works. I use it to scrape up the dog hair that gets embedded in my living room rug. (We have two basset hounds who are constantly shedding.) The vacuum gets a lot of it, but even after I run the vacuum I can drag this broom over the rug and drag up entire piles of dirt and fur that were missed. It's also great on my kitchen tile. We have a dog door in our kitchen, so our two bassets are always dragging in dirt and making messes. This works better than a broom because it works like a squeegee — nothing gets caught in the broom fibers, and it can clean up damp/wet messes as well." —yetanotherstephanie
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in eight styles).
And read one BuzzFeed Shopping writer's full FURemover Broom review here.
8. A microwave pasta cooker, because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that.
Plus, it's super easy to use. Use measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
9. An emergency stain rescue spray that works like magic to remove the stains that somehow ended up on your clothes, furniture, or even bedding. Reviewers say it works wonders, even if the sain has been there for a while.
Promising review: "I consider myself the stain master. I came across some stains that even I could not remove. This stuff works. I had set in stains on clothes that had been dried several times, and this was the only product that removed the stains. Also, it removes stains from my husband’s shirt collars, which are very difficult to remove. I saw it on YouTube and thought I would give it a try. Now I’m getting ready to order another to make sure I’m never without it." —DSnance
Get a pack of 25 from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so you don't have to hear the music that your upstairs neighbor decides to put on at 2 a.m. Some of us like to sleep!!!
PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat doesn't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!
Promising review: "This product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Hernandez
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two lengths and four colors).
11. An auto-shutoff outlet for anyone who has stopped in a cold panic after they leave their house trying to remember if they've turned off their curling iron or straightener (🙋🏻♀️). Simply put this in the outlet, plug your device in, and hit the button to set the timer. Then you can go about your day knowing that you won't accidentally burn your house down.
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
Get it from Amazon for $11.60.
12. A magnetic ironing pad designed to snap right onto your washer or dryer, so you don't have to keep that big and bulky ironing board around that's also the main reason you don't end up actually ironing your clothes.
Promising review: "If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" —JD
Get it from Amazon for $13.20.