60 Under-$25 Things That Will Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it. The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined a circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." —MBA Squared

Get it from Amazon $12.99+ (available in two colors).