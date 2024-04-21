32 Travel Products That’ll Actually Help Save You Some Money During Your Next Trip (So You Can Actually Buy Those Souvenirs You Want)

1. A stuffable travel luggage pillow any budget-savvy traveler needs because you can roll up your clothes and turn them into a comfy travel pillow. No carry-ons allowed? No problem! 😎
Tube is a small business that created this problem-solving travel pillow.
Promising review: "I bought this looking to both save space and gain comfort for those long airplane rides. I was pleasantly surprised that they worked so well and fit so much into them while not sacrificing baggage space. I could fit at least a full day's worth of clothes in it. Also works well if you have one of those backpacks with the attachment clip and loop system as you can use this as a strap to avoid purchasing another carry-on bag from airlines." —Victor Tolentino
2. A compact umbrella you should just keep in your go-to carry-on bag so you never forget to pack it. That way you'll never be forced to buy an umbrella from a random street vendor at a high markup when it inevitably starts to downpour during your trip. Plus, this inside-out design keeps the wet part inside when you close it, meaning you won't get water everywhere when you go inside.
3. Or a Hairbrella small enough to fold up and keep in your bag because you never know what the weather is going to do when you're on vacation. One minute it's sunny and the next it's down pouring. The satin-lined hat will protect your hair against snow, humidity, wind, and anything else Mother Nature decides to send your way.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016.
Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too. I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." —Miss Information
4. An anti-blister balm for when you're in a ~pinch~ and want to make sure that you don't get blisters from the only "comfortable" shoes you packed. No need to go out and buy a new pair of shoes when this will help protect your feet for the whole trip.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
5. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "I love this gadget ... I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plug into one of the three-prong outlets (or single outlet in economy), and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have several devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices, it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto
6. A Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen stick that's TSA-friendly so you can pack as much as you'll need for your week-long vacation and not deal with those liquid requirements. And when the beach towns double the price on sunscreen, you'll have your own stash ready to go to keep your protected.
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Elizabeth Lilly says: "I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works."
"And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination."
Promising review: "Love this stuff!! My sensory sensitive kiddo love this. The sent is mild, it soaks into the skin well and provides great protection. Will buy over and over again!" —Vinny
7. Some laundry soap sheets to have on hand when you realize you've run out of clothes because you've decided to extend your trip even longer because there was no way you were going home without visiting the Eiffel Tower.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie
8. A 16-piece travel toiletries set filled with everything you need to bring your hair, skin, and makeup products with you. No need to go waste any money on the expensive travel-sized versions of your go-to products. This set will make it super easy to transfer the right amount to comply with those pesky TSA rules.
The set comes with four bottles, two jars, two spray bottles, two scoopers (to help transfer creams), one funnel (to help transfer liquids), one cleaning brush, a page of labels, and a bag that everything fits in.
Promising review: "This is essential for flying! I fly pretty often throughout the year and after having numerous leakage issues with regular plastic travel containers, decided to go the silicone route and am so glad I did. I love that this set includes different sizes of bottles and tools to help fill/empty them so reusing them is a breeze and there is no wasted product. The variety of colors is great so I can easily tell apart my toiletries, even without the included labels! Love this set and highly recommend it!" —Hennie S.
9. A portable espresso maker because your morning cup o' Joe is just plain necessary, and this little gadget lets you use Nespresso pods to make your essential brew from anywhere on the map and not have to buy a coffee from a shop every single day.
Promising reviews: "The best thing for traveling ever!! I have to have espresso every morning and most small hotels and gas stations don't have espresso coffee so this is perfect! Easy to use. The cleaning takes 30 seconds; just rinse with water and let it dry." —Joanna Verdeja
"Save money when traveling! Love this! I travel often, and this thing saves me a bundle from hitting up Starbucks or the hotel cafe." —Thomas
10. An inflatable booster seat perfect to use in cabs, Ubers, or any other mode of transportation you're going to take. It also comes with a seat-belt positioning clip to ensure your child is comfortable and safe. And it's collapses small enough to fit in a carry-on bag so you can avoid having to rent a booster seat during the whole trip.
It's recommended for kids ages 4–11 or 40–100 lbs.
Promising reviews: "Bought it for a trip to Europe. It saved us a lot of money because we didn’t have to rent a child seat in the car rental. It is comfortable for the kids and lightweight to fit in the carry-on bag." —Maria Ines Vera
"I had my doubts initially but decided to order this for a trip with our five-year-old. I’m so glad I did! It worked great and was super convenient. It collapses quickly and is light so I carried it in my carry-on bag and then was able to quickly inflate while waiting for our ride share. It positioned my child appropriately for the seat belt, and I was especially impressed with the shoulder strap positioning, which is not even a feature on many normal backless boosters. It was so helpful to not have to worry about ordering and waiting for a car with car seats/boosters." —LynnS
11. A freezable snack box designed with built-in cooling technology that you can fill with snacks that will stay cold all day long, so you don't have to spend ~$5,385 on snacks at the airport. Reviewers say this is not only great for storing snacks for littles, but also for people with food allergies, and even breastfeeding people who need to store milk while away from home.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for travel! As someone with food allergies, I often travel with food. This was the perfect solution for how to keep items cold while traveling. The bag is quick to freeze and has plenty of space for snacks and food. It seems to keep cold for a full day flight and no issue taking thru TSA." —Sunshine_AW
