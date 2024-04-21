32 Travel Products That’ll Actually Help Save You Some Money During Your Next Trip (So You Can Actually Buy Those Souvenirs You Want)

BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Elizabeth Lilly says: "I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works."

"And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination."

Promising review: "Love this stuff!! My sensory sensitive kiddo love this. The sent is mild, it soaks into the skin well and provides great protection. Will buy over and over again!" —Vinny

Get it from Amazon for $9.88.