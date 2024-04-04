34 Things That’ll Feel Like Little Gifts From You To You When They Arrive In The Mail

1. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who has a later bedtime than their partner and doesn't just want to lie in bed counting sheep. Put this light around your neck and it will illuminate a book in front of you, without disrupting the people asleep around you. Talk about a game-changer!
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).
2. A retro radio tissue holder because who knew that you could transform one of the most boring things in your home into something so precious and cute?!? I sure did not. But now I need to go add this to my cart asap.
Just an FYI — it's compatible with tissues that are in a small cube box or tissues on their own. It doesn't fit a full-size box.
Promising review: "It's adorable! I currently have it filled with tissues from a small cube box. Works great! Perfect addition to my teal and gold bedroom decor!" —Michelle W.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
3. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm that may just become your new go-to because not only will it help hydrate your lips and leave them feeling soft, but you'll also get to enjoy one of the amazing flavors everyone won't stop raving about. Looking @ you Gummy Bear!
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
4. A floating pasta timer hilariously named Al Dente who will sing a different melody at different intervals to let you know how done your pasta is. No need to guess if your pasta is ~al dente~ enough for your liking when you're little sous chef will let you know when it's been seven, nine, and 11 minutes.
5. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs to make your morning cup of coffee or even yogurt parfait feel absolutely regal. The mugs also come with coordinating gold-colored spoons!
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two translucent cups from Amazon for $15.99 (available in seven colors).
6. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because, yes, you've probably seen everyone raving about Glossier's Cloud Paint, but spending $20 on a tube just isn't always feasible (especially in this economy). This has a water-based formula and will give you a nice touch of color on your cheeks when you apply a dot or two. And nobody will be able to tell the difference.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
7. A dimmable sad duck nightlight that may make you ~quack~ up when you see it, but reviewers confirm it's actually pretty bright and functional. And sometimes you need those kind of products in your life.
8. A Michael Scott dishwasher magnet so you'll never put dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher again. This is especially helpful if you live with roommates or just people who might not remember that you ran the dishwasher last night. But everyone will enjoy seeing Michael's "dirty" face telling them it's totally okay to put their cereal bowls inside.
9. A pair of retro-inspired smiley face slippers that'll be the perfect thing to wake up to and slide on your feet. Your toes will stay comfy warm, and you'll have a smile on your face as big as the ones on your feet. Talk about waking up on the right side of the bed!
Promising review: "If you're in need of a pick-me-up or simply love fun and cozy slippers, I highly recommend the smiley faces slippers. They will undoubtedly add a touch of joy to your daily routine. This purchase was definitely worth it, and I couldn't be more delighted with my choice! —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors).
10. A sardine trinket tray so you can ~o-fish-ially~ have the coolest home decor without spending thousands of dollars. This is the perfect little thing to place you earrings, hair clips, or keys on.
11. Some Gobbles, which are a set of stretchy and squishy balls that stick to almost any surface (without leaving behind a residue). These are great for anyone who needs a fidget toy to keep their hands busy while studying or working. You can even throw them at the walls and ceilings and see how long they stay up there, as many TikTokers are trying.
Reviewers do mention that these pick up dust and dirt pretty easily, but they can easily be washed with just a little bit of soap and water.
Promising review: "I bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a 16-pack).
12. A mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea so you can nurse your drink for hours without it becoming an ice-cold beverage.
13. A mini emoji pancake pan to ~liven~ up your mornings by adding a bit of fun and humor to breakfast. Do you remember that rule you had growing up about not playing with your food? Go ahead and break it because these are just too cute not to.
Promising review: "Easy eggs and pancakes. This is a family favorite!! We love cooking with this. It makes breakfast quick and cleanup easy." —AmazonCustomer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.