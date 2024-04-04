BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    34 Things That’ll Feel Like Little Gifts From You To You When They Arrive In The Mail

    Because we all truly deserve a nice treat every once and a while (even if we have to buy it for ourselves.)

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who has a later bedtime than their partner and doesn't just want to lie in bed counting sheep. Put this light around your neck and it will illuminate a book in front of you, without disrupting the people asleep around you. Talk about a game-changer!

    reviewer using the light around their neck, showing how it only lights up the book in their hands
    the neck reading light in black and silver, with small pictures at the bottom, showing the different light settings it has
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).

    2. A retro radio tissue holder because who knew that you could transform one of the most boring things in your home into something so precious and cute?!? I sure did not. But now I need to go add this to my cart asap.

    a small pink retro radio shaped box with a tissue sticking out
    dark green version of the container
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Just an FYI — it's compatible with tissues that are in a small cube box or tissues on their own. It doesn't fit a full-size box.

    Promising review: "It's adorable! I currently have it filled with tissues from a small cube box. Works great! Perfect addition to my teal and gold bedroom decor!" —Michelle W. 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors). 

    3. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm that may just become your new go-to because not only will it help hydrate your lips and leave them feeling soft, but you'll also get to enjoy one of the amazing flavors everyone won't stop raving about. Looking @ you Gummy Bear!

    Person in a cap with clear glasses takes a close-up selfie in a car
    Variety of Laneige lip sleeping masks with fruit slices and berries on a pink surface, suggesting flavor inspiration for skincare shopping
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).

    4. floating pasta timer hilariously named Al Dente who will sing a different melody at different intervals to let you know how done your pasta is. No need to guess if your pasta is ~al dente~ enough for your liking when you're little sous chef will let you know when it's been seven, nine, and 11 minutes. 

    A novelty pasta measurer shaped like a person floats in a pot of boiling pasta
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fun little kitchen gadget — it really works. Bought this as a gift last January and ended up keeping it with the plan of buying several more to give as Christmas gifts this year." —KW

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    5. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs to make your morning cup of coffee or even yogurt parfait feel absolutely regal. The mugs also come with coordinating gold-colored spoons!

    A glass cup with subtle cut out line and dot patterns holding coffee
    A glass mug with subtle dot sunflower print holding iced tea
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian

    Get a set of two translucent cups from Amazon for $15.99 (available in seven colors). 

    6. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because, yes, you've probably seen everyone raving about Glossier's Cloud Paint, but spending $20 on a tube just isn't always feasible (especially in this economy). This has a water-based formula and will give you a nice touch of color on your cheeks when you apply a dot or two. And nobody will be able to tell the difference.

    BuzzFeed writer holding pink tube of Cheek Heat with it applied to cheeks
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" 

    Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades). 

    7. A dimmable sad duck nightlight that may make you ~quack~ up when you see it, but reviewers confirm it's actually pretty bright and functional. And sometimes you need those kind of products in your life.

    Duck-shaped lamp on a shelf, illuminated
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This duckie night light is just the serotonin boost I need! This light has three settings...by just tapping on its bum. I couldn't be more pleased with the quality! This duckie brings me pure joy!! 🥰" —Sena P.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in two other styles). 

    8. Michael Scott dishwasher magnet so you'll never put dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher again. This is especially helpful if you live with roommates or just people who might not remember that you ran the dishwasher last night. But everyone will enjoy seeing Michael's "dirty" face telling them it's totally okay to put their cereal bowls inside.

    the clean and the dirty sides of the michael scott magnet shown on reviewer's dishwasher
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is just the best. Awesome gag gift for a The Office lover, we, however, bought this for ourselves. Pictures and words are clear, magnet is strong. Brings us joy." —Victoria

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    9. A pair of retro-inspired smiley face slippers that'll be the perfect thing to wake up to and slide on your feet. Your toes will stay comfy warm, and you'll have a smile on your face as big as the ones on your feet. Talk about waking up on the right side of the bed!

    Reviewer in white close toed slippers with yellow smiley face emojis on them
    Reviewer in white slippers with blue smiley emoji on them
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're in need of a pick-me-up or simply love fun and cozy slippers, I highly recommend the smiley faces slippers. They will undoubtedly add a touch of joy to your daily routine. This purchase was definitely worth it, and I couldn't be more delighted with my choice! —Mark

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors). 

    10. A sardine trinket tray so you can ~o-fish-ially~ have the coolest home decor without spending thousands of dollars. This is the perfect little thing to place you earrings, hair clips, or keys on.

    colorful illustrated sardine can trinket tray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this fun, perfect-sized little tray. I empty my pockets and leave everything on this when I get home every day." —Octavio

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four styles).

    11. Some Gobbles, which are a set of stretchy and squishy balls that stick to almost any surface (without leaving behind a residue). These are great for anyone who needs a fidget toy to keep their hands busy while studying or working. You can even throw them at the walls and ceilings and see how long they stay up there, as many TikTokers are trying.

    Reviewer holding six squishy balls in different rainbow colors in their hand
    reviewer throwing them all the wall where they stick
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers do mention that these pick up dust and dirt pretty easily, but they can easily be washed with just a little bit of soap and water. 

    Promising review: "I bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a 16-pack).

    12. A mug warmer that regulates the temperature of your coffee or tea so you can nurse your drink for hours without it becoming an ice-cold beverage.

    reviewer image of a coffee cup on the mug warmer
    reviewer image of the mug warmer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this mug warmer. Has an on/off switch with a light so that you know it's on. Heats up fast. Keeps coffee hot until the last drop. I wish I had bought one sooner." —Stella

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    13. mini emoji pancake pan to ~liven~ up your mornings by adding a bit of fun and humor to breakfast. Do you remember that rule you had growing up about not playing with your food? Go ahead and break it because these are just too cute not to.

    A pan with mini pancakes that all have different expressions cooked into them
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy eggs and pancakes. This is a family favorite!! We love cooking with this. It makes breakfast quick and cleanup easy." —AmazonCustomer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99