If You're A Homebody, It's Definitely Worth Splurging On These 28 Things This Spring

1. An acrylic plant hanger made to fit in your windowsill so you have a place to not only store your ~growing~ collection of plants, but also display them.
Indoor Window Gardens is a family-owned small business based in South Carolina. The acrylic shelves come assembled, and you can secure them with a single fastener.
Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf, this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (available in three styles and three mounting options).
2. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for you and your fam (or you and your pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie. You'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 12 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 10 colors) for $159+.
3. A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers with kids (and pets) have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place. Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker. I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
Get it from Amazon for $98.
4. A Caraway ceramic nonstick cookware set to seriously up your kitchen *and* your cooking game. Not only is the set so beautiful, but it also cooks so well that you'll *want* to cook for yourself every night. And it even comes with magnetic holders and a canvas lid holder to instantly organize the setup and keep it looking so nice in your kitchen.
The set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, sauté pan and lid, Dutch oven and lid, plus a magnetic pan rack and a canvas lid holder.
I've been using this set for two years now, and I love it so much. These pots and pans are super high quality and cook really well. I also love that they look super nice in my kitchen. One of the best parts is the magnetic rack and lid holder because it keeps everything so organized in my cabinet. These are a splurge, but I think they are so worth it.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in the kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter-friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight, so if you’re looking for that I would maybe go with the Caraway minis or look at other sets. Otherwise, they are superb quality, non-toxic, non-stick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).
5. A Govee smart floor standing lamp about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.
Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors).
6. A three-tier rack with a minimalist design that will actually help you ~maximize~ your space by giving you a place to store and display everything from shoes to books to plants, and everything in between.
You can also get the storage bins, as shown in the picture above if you need to get even more organized.
Promising review: "It's perfect. I use it beside my bed to store shoes, but on the top shelf, I have added several other personal items. The shelves have depth." —BRAD Z.
Get it from Pattern for $184 (available in four colors).
7. A bartender kit filled with 10 different tools you can use to create all sorts of fancy cocktails. No need to venture out to a loud and crowded bar when you can ~mix~ up your own $18 drink at home (without the $18 price tag, of course.)
The set includes a spoon, jigger, corkscrew, ice tongs, muddles, two liquor pourers, strainer, shaker, and display.
Promising review: "This bar kit is perfect for the budding mixologist in your life! My husband loves the pour spouts and says they make him feel like a real bartender, while I love muddling and building my drinks in a glass with all the tips and tricks in the included booklet! This set gleams and has attracted a few compliments already, and it's so fun showing off with friends to make drinks. Highly recommend!!" —Jessica Armes
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in three types and four colors).
8. A slouchy PJ set about to be your new favorite lounge set because it will elevate your style without compromising on your comfort. And comfort is one thing you should never compromise on, especially in your own home.
Hybernate is an Australia-based small business creating eco-friendly luxury loungewear and sleepwear. These pajamas are made using pima cotton.
Promising review: "These PJs are soft and comfy. Great design. They're roomy but don’t twist or tangle. Fine to wear with a front tuck to lounge around in." —Mary Russell
Get it from Hybernate for $229 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
9. A Bearaby knitted velvet weighted blanket constructed from upcycled eco-velvet, so it's a more sustainable way to help you feel less anxious and get deeper sleep. Plus, it will look so beautiful on your bed or couch when not in use.
Bearaby is a woman-founded business creating beautiful weighted blankets made from sustainable materials. This blanket is made from recycled marine plastic. Each velvet napper keeps 900 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans.
Promising review: "I was reluctant to purchase this napper because of the price. But I decided to treat myself, and I am so happy I did. I LOVE the way it hugs my body and gives me a feeling of comfort. I also like the airflow and chunky-knit fabric/design, which is different from others I have seen. It's not only functional but also decorative. The guide was helpful in recommending the correct weight, and I honestly sleep better with this napper! I highly recommend it! " —Elise W.
Get it from Bearaby for $259+ (available in 20- and 25-lbs and seven colors).
10. A Cuisinart compact bread maker great if you've been perfecting your sourdough recipe. With this sleek machine, you'll be able to easily make bread by just selecting what kind you want to make, putting the dough in, and walking away.
The machine is fully automatic with 12 preprogrammed options and three crust shades. It can bake up to a two-pound loaf. Plus, it has a 13-hour delayed start so they can have freshly baked bread ready whenever they want.
Promising review: "This machine really is awesome. I plugged it in within a couple of minutes of it being delivered and was able to make French bread right away! It comes with a handy recipe book and I can't wait to try the other variations. I'm vegan and oil-free so this was a perfect gift to me and my family so we can have fresh plant-based oil-free bread anytime we want! So easy to clean and looks sleek as well!" —Ryan B
Get it from Amazon for $129.95.
11. A bathtub caddy to take your "me" time to a new level. You may never leave the bathroom now because you'll be able to keep all your essentials (e.g., a candle, tea, phone, etc.) close to you without fear of anything getting wet.
Not only is it size adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candleholder, and extra space for whatever else their cozy heart desires.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
Get it from Amazon for $44.97+ (available in 12 colors).