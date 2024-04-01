1. A Furbo dog camera to help ease anxiety (both your dog's and yours) when you leave them home alone. With livestream video, two-way audio, *and* treat-dispensing, you can make sure your pup is behaving while you're away, or just reward them for being oh-so-cute.
Promising review: "I was always concerned about leaving my puppy home alone because he will cry a lot. When I got Furbo, things got much better! Furbo sent me notifications to my phone when he was crying, so I would log on and talk to him right away. This changed everything!! My puppy knows I'm always there, so his separation anxiety is getting better. He cries less, and I feel much more relieved." —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $199.
Read our full review of the Furbo Dog Camera here.
2. A dog ball launcher for any doggo that could play fetch all day every day. You can adjust the launch distance depending on how far you want your pup to go and then sit back and relax while your dog gets in some good exercise (and fun!)
Promising review: "Bought this for our 4-year-old baby. She loves to chase balls and can do it for hours (so it seems). To save our arm and shoulder sockets, we took a chance on this, and L-O-V-E it. She has learned the sound of the machine gearing up for the throw and literally prances in place waiting for the ball to eject. We bought extra balls because sometimes she doesn't bring them back so we wanted to have a stockpile. EXCELLENT value for the price!" —Faith I
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
3. A nail file board meant to give your pup the opportunity to file their own nails, instead of forcing you to try and get them under control while your pup squirms away as fast as they can. This works like an emery board to file down their nails so they don't scratch up your floor. Reviewers say they see a difference after only a few scratches!
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small business based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
4. A Diggs dog crate worth the investment because all of the bells and whistles make it one of the most genius dog products I've ever used. Not only is it made of super high quality and strong materials, but it also collapses in seconds and HAS WHEELS, so you can move it around SO SO SO easily. If you've ever had a standard crate and shouted, "There has to be a better way!!!" then this right here is your better way.
I am obsessed with this crate. If you asked me the one product I would recommend a new pet parent should get, I would 100% say this immediately. I originally bought the standard crate that you find at a pet store the day I brought my dog, Winnie, home because, well, I wanted her to have a place to sleep at night. But after a few weeks, I was able to upgrade and try out this crate, and I will never go back to a standard crate again. There is no other way to describe this crate but genius. You can tell it's made of super high-quality materials, but it's not super super heavy. The front door has a handle that lifts to open and close (unlock and lock), and it's just so much better than the typical clasps and latches you see on every other crate. The best part of it is the way that it collapses in seconds and has wheels on it so it can be moved around. You can see how fast it happens in the gif above (right). I've taken this crate to my parent's house, my grandma's house, and even on a dog-friendly vacation, and I was able to pop it up and have Winnie's bed ready so she had a safe and comfortable place to sleep at night. And she loves the crate. At night, as I make my way to get ready for bed, she tucks herself in on the crate pad and her blanket, and she always looks so so cozy.
Get it from Amazon or Diggs for $375+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
5. A Casper dog bed made of memory foam to help support your pup and give them a cozy and comfortable place to sleep. It also has a bolster around the mattress so your dog can rest their head in such a cute way that you'll say "awwwww" every time you walk past them.
Promising review: "Best dog bed I have owned. I was so tired of the dog beds at the pet stores. They would go flat or were hard to remove the covers and repack to wash, or couldn’t be cleaned properly at all. This has a super durable cover, offers lots of supportive cushions, and is easy to clean. Expensive at first but absolutely worth it. My two dogs love them." —AmpNerd
Get it from Amazon for $95+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
6. Or a pet sofa bed in bright colors and patterns for all the maximalists out there that want a sleeping spot that blends in with their colorful decor. It even looks like a mini sofa and will be the perfect place for your dog to snooze throughout the day.
Promising review: "My pet loves this bed. It's easy to clean and very soft. I've spent a fortune on other beds and he never went near them. This one has a great price and he is in it all the time." —S.B.
Get it from Funny Fuzzy for $58.76+ (originally $113+; available in three sizes and five colors and patterns).
7. A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers with kids and pets have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "This cleaned the biggest mess I’ve ever seen. I’ll spare you the details. Let’s just say our dog was very sick. All over the closet carpet. I used my Little Green Carpet Cleaner with the stain cleaner that was included and it was amazing. The carpet is clean and looks brand new. I love this thing! It’s powerful and easy to use. Thank goodness I had this cleaner when I desperately needed it. It exceeded all of my expectations." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $98.
8. A Wild One walk kit because your furry bff deserves to be super stylish on their daily walk. The kit includes a harness, leash, and poop bag dispenser in matching colors. It's durable and comfortable, and might just make your pup the cutest on the block.
I've been a fan of Wild One for a long time now, so when I adopted my dog, Winnie, I knew that I wanted to spoil her with some of their products. I got the harness walk kit in the Orchid color, and I just love how bright and fun it is. The harness is super soft and comfortable, but it's also secure. I love that this specific color has an extra buckle around the neck, which makes it super easy to put on and take off. We use this every single day to go outside and to take for walks, and it's held up great over the last eight months. I highly recommend it.
Get it from Wild One for $108 (originally $115; available in sizes XS–L, two leash sizes and in 11 colors).
You can also buy everything separately from Wild One: $48 (for the harness; available in sizes XS–L and in 11 colors), $58 (for the leash; available in two sizes and 13 colors), and $9 (for the poop bag dispenser; available in 14 colors).
9. And a oh-so-chic treat pouch you can get in a coordinating color to match your pup. It's built specifically with places to put treats, poop bags, *and* your phone so you only have to grab one thing when you head out the door for a walk. You can also adjust the strap to be either a crossbody or a fanny pack. Just a warning, you're going to be the favorite (of both dogs and humans) when you show up at the dog park with this.
Promising review: "I always find it so frustrating that there was never an easy way for me to carry my items ALONG with treats and other necessities for my pet. This has SAVED my life! Everything is nice and neat tucked away into its own space!" —Vera
Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in three colors) or Wild One for $40 (available in eight colors).
10. A couch cover to protect everyone's favorite lounging spot. Plus, the style will actually enhance the look of your couch instead of making it look super drab. Because nobody needs that in their life.
Molly Mutt is a woman-owned small business based in San Francisco.
Promising reviews: "I hate getting on a couch full of dog hair so my favorite product is our Molly Mutt couch cover! The dogs can have free reign now and when I’m ready to sit down and relax, I can move the cover and enjoy a hair-free couch." —summitatthesummit
"Beautiful! So this is certainly a particularly good find for me (it's the same copper color as my new sofa!), but it also seems really well made. The underside has little plastic dots to help it stay put in addition to the cushion anchors." —JenMichigan
Get it from Amazon (available in two sizes and 14 colors), Chewy (available in two sizes and in rust orange, green, navy, and tan) or Molly Mutt (available in three sizes and 19 colors/patterns) for for $129+.
11. A camo-print pet carrier so your pet can travel in the comfort and style they deserve. This collapsable carrier has three sides of ventilation, a leak-proof bottom, and is airline-compliant. And as a super cool bonus — the shoulder strap doubles as a leash! Pack your pup's bags because it's time to hit the road.
Roverlund is a small business creating design-forward gear for pets and their owners. The small size fits dogs up to 15 lbs and the large size fits pets up to 25 lbs.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dog carrier. Extremely high quality and though it was a tad on the expensive side, it looks and feels even more expensive that it really is. I would definitely purchase this again, and it fits my miniature schnauzer perfectly!" —Quietstorm80
Get it from Amazon for $159+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
12. A digging toy to encourage your dog's natural instincts to dig without having them ruin your backyard by leaving a bunch of random holes all over the place. You put treats between the flaps and challenge your pup to flex those brain muscles to find them.
Promising review: "One thing I always struggle with is finding a puzzle-type toy for my dog to use that doesn't get solved in 10 seconds and is durable enough to withstand a 55-pound shepherd mix. This definitely works! It's marketed for diggers but it's also great for sniffers!" —LL
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
13. A La-Z-Boy sofa for your "Lazy Boy" to find a comfortable place to snooze all day that's not your couch.
Promising review: "Our 82-lb English Bulldog loves it. He has figured out a way to lay out and get extremely comfortable for the entire day. The armrest on the sofa makes a great head rest for this guy. It's a sturdy little sofa, and it helps keep him off my couch. I love it!!" —Sheila Burch
Get it from Amazon for $249.42.
14. A grooming tool attachment actually designed to fit right on your Dyson vacuum so you essentially skip a step when getting all those pesky hairs off your pup. Instead of brushing the loose hairs into a pile on the ground (and causing the allergens to fly around the room), the hair goes straight into the vacuum and into the trash.
This attachment fits most Dyson models. You can see the full list it works with on the listing page.
Get it from Dyson for $69.99.