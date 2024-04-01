I am obsessed with this crate. If you asked me the one product I would recommend a new pet parent should get, I would 100% say this immediately. I originally bought the standard crate that you find at a pet store the day I brought my dog, Winnie, home because, well, I wanted her to have a place to sleep at night. But after a few weeks, I was able to upgrade and try out this crate, and I will never go back to a standard crate again. There is no other way to describe this crate but genius. You can tell it's made of super high-quality materials, but it's not super super heavy. The front door has a handle that lifts to open and close (unlock and lock), and it's just so much better than the typical clasps and latches you see on every other crate. The best part of it is the way that it collapses in seconds and has wheels on it so it can be moved around. You can see how fast it happens in the gif above (right). I've taken this crate to my parent's house, my grandma's house, and even on a dog-friendly vacation, and I was able to pop it up and have Winnie's bed ready so she had a safe and comfortable place to sleep at night. And she loves the crate. At night, as I make my way to get ready for bed, she tucks herself in on the crate pad and her blanket, and she always looks so so cozy.

Get it from Amazon or Diggs for $375+ (available in four sizes and three colors).

