25 Shoes That May Cost A Little Extra But Will Be *Totally* Worth It

1. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers made so your feet can breathe throughout the day, meaning you won't need to worry about sweaty feet! And the futuristic style means these will feel more unique and fun than any other pair of sneakers you've ever owned.
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Get them from Amazon for $144.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 styles).
2. A pair of platform sandals to give you a ~boost~ while keeping your feet mostly flat and, in turn, comfortable. There's no need to have any other uncomfortable dress shoes in your closet when these are an option.
Promising review: "These are super cute and by far the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn. My feet are wide and flat so typically heeled shoes are not my friend. For context, I wore them to a baby shower and afterward walked around Whole Foods with zero issues. I’m definitely buying these in silver next." —Adriana L.
Get them from Aerosoles or Nordstrom for $135 (available in sizes 5–12, wide, and in 14 colors and patterns).
3. New Balance 327s for a retro yet modern sneaker you'll want to wear every chance you get. Not only are they super comfortable, but they'll also add a sporty edge to your look, one that people won't stop complimenting you on.
And I would know because I own a similar pair, just in a different color. I wear them all the time, and people are always complimenting me on them. They have a sporty yet cool look that just takes the look the ~extra mile~. (Sorry, I had to.)
Get them from New Balance for $99.99 (available in sizes 6–12).
4. Some Mary Jane pumps that may just be one of the coolest pairs of shoes I've ever seen. Not only does the design scream, "LET THEM EAT CAKE," but there's also an attachment to transform them from a buckle shoe to a lace-up shoe. So you're basically getting two amazing shoes for the price of one.
Promising review: "I've been watching these shoes for a while because it seems size 10 always run out. When I got the alert they restocked, I HAD to jump on it. First, these are definitely the cutest pair of heels that I've ever had on my feet. Just perfect to spice up an outfit for work, a night on the town, or just to wear when you feel like it. Second, I may have paid a pretty penny, but for the quality, the comfort, and the adorable design, it was definitely worth it. They come in the cutest cake box packaging with a set of replacement heel caps (I don't know what they're officially called). And I just get a kick out of the guillotine on the heel. They fit exactly as expected. Don't size up like some reviews say, if you're a standard 10, these will fit like a gem." —Kaybeline
Get them from Amazon for $104.99+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in 10 colors).
5. A pair of Franco Sarto mid-calf boots practically begging you to take them on every adventure you go on this fall (and winter). And when you wear these, you know that you won't be walking down the street but S-T-R-U-T-T-I-N-G.
Promising review: "They are very good boots! I've bought three pairs of them so far, and I'm happy with all of them! I especially like the felling of the boots! I suggest to buy one size bigger and wear them with thicker socks, and you will feel even more comfortable! Hope this helps!" —NTHCC
Get it from Amazon for $190 (available in sizes 5–13 and in 12 colors).
6. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't skimp on the comfort levels. Slip these on whenever you need a classy shoe you can wear for hours on end.
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned small business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, which means you should pick one size up. For example, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.
Promising review: "These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." —Eileen chao
Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $254 (available in EU sizes 36–42).
7. Chelsea boots you can keep in your closet and grab them whenever you're not quite sure what to wear, but need a sturdy pair of shoes that will look good.
Thursday Boot Company suggests ordering a half size up from your normal size (aka your boot size).
Promising review: "I’ve bought from Thursday in the past, and I always love their boots and get so many compliments. They’re well made and go with everything. They’re definitely worth the price. I’ve had some pairs for years, and they hold up in every kind of weather! 10/10 recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
8. Rothy's flats I'll get straight to the ~point~ about — these knit shoes are super comfortable and cute and will add a pop of color to any outfit. And with more than 27,000 reviews, I can almost guarantee these will quickly become a favorite.
9. Doc Martens combat boots so reliable, you can wear them through rain, sleet, and even snow without compromising your style.
10. Birdies flats that basically take the best parts of a sneaker (the support), a slipper (the comfort), and a flat (the style) to make one shoe that will quickly become a favorite of yours.
11. A pair of clogs you ~wood~ be caught wearing all the time because they're cute and different, yet extremely comfortable.
Promising review: "I love these clogs. I wore them for 10 hours right out of the box with no issues whatsoever. They are cute, super comfy, and feel really good on your feet. The soles are pretty slip-proof, and the leather is pretty soft so no breaking in is required. Love them!!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in 16 colors).
12. Madewell court sneakers — reviewers cannot stop raving about the comfort, quality, and cuteness of these shoes. Not to mention the versatility. If you're looking for a staple sneaker without a visible logo, add these to your cart asap.
13. A pair of Alohas ankle boots that have a slight heel that ~elevates~ the look without going overboard. You'll be able to rock these shoes so often that you may find yourself returning to buy more — but just because you want to add another color to your rotation and not because you need to replace them.
Promising review: "This is my second time buying these boots. I bought them in brown a few seasons ago, and they are still in great condition and held up after lots of wear, and now purchased them in black, and they're my new favorite pair! They're comfortable enough for casual wear, and great to dress up." —Gabraelle Hanus
Get them from our Goodful shop for $260 (available in EU sizes 35–44 and in three colors).
14. Naturalizer slingbacks with the slightest heel and classy pointed toe. These will be your go-to shoe for work, date nights, and everything in between.
Promising review: "With all my foot problems, I was resigned to only wearing sneakers with orthotics and sandals. I am happy to say these shoes are buttery soft and comfortable. I got the wide fit and am searching for the next cute pair to purchase. They are pricey, so I have to pace myself, but so worth it!" —Vivian
Get them from Amazon for $92+ (available in sizes 4–13, narrow, wide, and in 14 colors).
15. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually, it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.
16. Hoka sneakers with extra cushiony foam meant to make it feel like you're walking or running on clouds. And the beautiful colors make this a ~dreamy~ pick you'll love.
Promising review: "This is my first time buying a pair of HOKA shoes, but it won't be my last. They have quickly become my go-to and favorite sneakers. The toe box gives plenty of room. They run true to size and are amazingly comfortable. Love them." —Gizzys mom
Get them from Hoka for $165 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 19 colors).
17. A knee-high boot that comes in eight different calf widths, so if you struggle to find tall boots that actually fit you, this might be your solution. Plus, the waterproof material and memory foam insoles ensure that you can wear these all the dang time.
Get it from DuoBoots for $360 (available in sizes 5—12 and in eight calf widths).
18. Sam Edelman combat boots with such a striking look you'll be able to ~combat~ whatever the day throws your way when you're wearing them. Plus, the calf is made from a stretchy knit material sure to fit your legs perfectly.
Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" —Ben West
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and in six colors).
19. Sorel winter boots worth the investment because there's no reason to mess around when it comes to winter. Reviewers who live in super cold climates (we're talking Minnesota) rave about how these boots keep their feet warm, even in super cold temperatures.
Promising review: "These boots were comfortable the first day. They kept my feet warm, which my other cheaper boots didn't, even with wool socks on. With these boots, I only wore one pair of normal socks, and I had no cold toes! These are well worth the money!!" —